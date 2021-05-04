Genshin Impact survey shows Zhongli is the most picked character in Spiral Abyss Floor 12, while Keqing and Razor are among the least preferred

Genshin Impact players have a wide variety of characters to choose from. However, when it comes to the hardest content, some characters are chosen more often than others.

These characters have been sorted and arranged in a list by the top Chinese Genshin Impact players, and this list has been released recently. This list shows the top chosen characters among those who have fully completed the Spiral Abyss in update 1.4.

This means that these characters are the most useful to those who are clearing the hardest content.

Genshin Impact survey results: Zhongli is the most picked character and more

(Image via gxxncxrlo)

Genshin Impact players have been testing their limits in the Spiral Abyss ever since the release of the game. The ranking of many characters depends on their viability in the Abyss.

Players from all styles try their hand at fully completing this challenge, from F2P players trying to grind Primogems to P2W players using their fully kitted teams to demolish the Abyss.

These Chinese players have all completed the Abyss and have submitted their findings to be compiled in a list of the strongest characters players can use to take on the gauntlet.

Here are the top five characters that they have chosen:

#1 - Zhongli

(Image via Mihoyo )

After his buffs in Genshin Impact, Zhongli truly deserved the title of Geo Archon, as he can carry his team through any challenge with his powerful shields and incredible crowd control.

Any player who has the opportunity to use Zhongli should definitely try and get their hands on this character as his utility can not be understated. The three-four seconds of time that players can utilize after his petrification takes place allows for easy damage rotations.

His massive shield will keep characters safe while debuffing enemies. It makes sense that this character has taken first place on this list.

#2 - Ganyu

(Image via Mihoyo)

Ganyu has some of the highest damage numbers in Genshin Impact with a charged attack that can hit for over 300% of her Attack at only level 6. This, combined with her massive AOE and the ability to melt, makes Ganyu a stellar pick for the Abyss.

Her taunt can also help players out of sticky situations, giving her the utility to make a difference in floors where many enemies are attacking at once. Ganyu, unsurprisingly, takes second place on this list.

#3 - Bennett

(Image via Mihoyo)

Unsurprising to any Genshin Impact player, Bennett takes the third place on this list with his incredible supportive ability. With massive Attack buffs to his team, thanks to his Elemental Burst and reliable energy generation, Bennett is a staple for any Abyss team.

Bennett also provides incredible healing, allowing players to use him as a multi-use powerhouse on their team. Bennett is definitely a character that any player can use, Abyss or otherwise.

#4 - Hu Tao

(Image via Mihoyo)

Hu Tao is another incredibly strong Genshin Impact DPS character that has made this list due to her huge Pyro damage.

With abilities that allow her to deal over 500% of her attack with her Elemental Burst and consistently strong Pyro damage on her auto attacks, Hu Tao makes an appearance at the fourth place on this list.

Players will want to use her as the carry for their teams if they can.

#5 - Xingqiu

(Image via Mihoyo)

Xingqiu takes his spot in fifth place on this list as his Hydro support abilities in Genshin Impact can not be understated. Bringing both damage reduction and healing with his Elemental Skill, along with the most consistent Hydro application in the game, Xingqiu is a staple in any composition utilizing Pyro.

He is an incredibly useful character, and if players are not already using him, his position on this list should make it apparent why.

Genshin Impact: Diluc and Klee not in the top 5

(Image via Mihoyo)

While Diluc and Klee were once considered the absolute top tier characters in Genshin Impact due to their huge Pyro damage, they have been pushed out of the top five to the surprise of many players.

Players have recently been prioritizing utility over straight damage, which had made these characters, who deal only flat damage without providing any other benefits, fall out of favor.

While Diluc and Klee still have some incredible damage numbers, they can't compare to Zhongli's petrification or Bennett's healing. They are still used quite frequently, however. It's why players who use these characters don't need to fret.

Genshin Impact: Keqing and Razor in the bottom tier

(Image via Mihoyo )

Even though Keqing is a 5-star character, she appears near the bottom of this list, which may be disappointing to some players. This is due to her builds not being very useful in Genshin Impact currently due to the weakness of the Electro element.

Players might still find some success using Physical damage, but for now, Keqing is underutilized. Razor suffers the same issue, but these issues may be remedied in a future update by the changes and buffs to Electro reactions. Players will just have to wait and see if these changes make a big impact on these characters.

This list shows the strongest characters in the opinions of these high-tier Chinese players, though it might not apply to all players. These lists have been compiled from both P2W and F2P players, so these characters might not be as powerful without Constellations.

Players should keep this in mind before they follow tier lists and assess what they can do with their own teams, as all the content in Genshin Impact can be completed with the right composition and artifacts.

Sources:

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/Genshin_Impact/comments/mvf6jb/update_14_spiral_abyss_most_used_characters_among/

Original post in Chinese: https://www.bilibili.com/read/cv10690966

Survey: https://bbs.mihoyo.com/ys/article/5335052