Genshin Impact teases upcoming character- Yun Jin; Leaked gameplay and abilities explained

Genshin Impact released a new trailer during The Game Awards 2021 for Itto and Gorou, who will arrive in the second phase of the 2.3 update. However, towards the end, Yun Jin's first look was also revealed.

Yun Jin is an upcoming Geo Polearm character in Genshin Impact version 2.4. She is expected to be a four-star unit because Zhongli is already a five-star Geo Polearm user.

Here's why Yun Jin has been able to gather so much hype ahead of her official release in Genshin Impact.

Yun Jin's gameplay in Genshin Impact leaked

Based on the leaks, it is safe to assume that Yun Jin will be a support character in Genshin Impact. Both her Elemental Skill and Burst appear to be support abilities.

Yun Jin's Elemental Skill- Whirling Opener

Yun Jin's Elemental Skill has two variants. If players press the button, it will simply deal AoE Geo DMG.

If players hold the button, Yun Jin creates a shield. The DMG absorption of this shield is based on the character's max HP and it also has 150% DMG absorption to all Elemental and Physical damage.

It is worth noting that when the shield breaks or its time duration ends, Yun Jin deals additional Geo DMG.

The cooldown on the Elemental Skill is 9 seconds.

Yun Jin's Elemental Burst- Cliffbreaker's Banner

Yun Jin's Elemental Burst is also based on supporting the team instead of damage.

The burst first deals AoE Geo DMG, and then applies the Feiyun Flag effect to all the party members. This effect increases the Normal Attack DMG of the characters, and the buff scales off Yun Jin's max DEF.

The Energy Cost of the burst is 60, and it lasts for 10 seconds. The cooldown is 15 seconds.

It is self-evident that players who will unlock Yun Jin should build her with HP and DEF in mind. If they want the character to be a shielder, HP should be the first priority. In contrast, DEF should be the primary stat if they wish for her to be a team buffer.

Even if she turns out to be a four-star character, Yun Jin looks promising. Players must not forget that some of the best support units in Genshin Impact like Xingqiu, Bennett, and Diona are four-stars as well.

