Genshin Impact Temple of Gurabad chess piece location: Easiest guide

Genshin Impact recently added a new region in Sumeru—the Desert of Hadramavath—making it the largest nation in Teyvat that can be explored by travelers. Like the previous regions in the Land of Wisdom, this new one also has a series of World Quests that must be completed to unlock certain parts of the map.

In one of these quests, the Traveler has to find five Chess Pieces, including the final Temple of Gurabad Chess Piece. Solving this puzzle will trigger The Apocalypse Lost to continue the quest chain after The Dirge of Bilqis and The Fallen Falcon.

This article will guide players on how to find the Temple of Gurabad Chess Piece.

Complete The Falcon's Hunt quest to obtain the Temple of Gurabad Chess Piece in Genshin Impact

Chess Pieces are a newly added item in Genshin Impact v3.4 used to solve the Chessboard puzzle in Safhe Shatranj in the new desert region of Sumeru after completing a series of World Quests. Of the five Chess Pieces, the Temple of Gurabad is the final one and can only be acquired after completing The Dirge of Bliqis and Tadhla The Falcon.

This chain of quests can only be triggered after completing the Golden Slumber series in Genshin Impact, which includes the following quests:

Lost in the Sands

An Introduction to Indoor Archaeology

The Secret of Al-Ahmar

Dreams Beneath the Searing Sand

Once you have completed all the prerequisite quests and obtained the first four Chess Pieces from The Dirge of Bilqis, you can get the final piece, Temple of Gurabad, during the Falcon series. It is a time-gated quest, so you will have to wait for the daily reset after finishing the first part, Tadhla the Falcon, in Genshin Impact.

Interact with Masseira to start The Falcon's Hunt (Image via HoYoverse)

After the reset, you can trigger the second part of the Falcon series, The Falcon's Hunt, by interacting with Masseira at the Tanit Camps in Genshin Impact. He will ask for favors, wherein you will have to go to three locations—Red Vulture's lair, Scorpion's lair, and Flying Serpent's cave—to hunt down a few creatures. Then, interact with Tadhla and follow through with the quest.

Teleport to The Sands of Al-Azif waypoint near Setekh Wenut boss area (Image via HoYoverse)

After hunting the Red Vulture and Scorpion, teleport to the waypoint near the Setekh Wenut boss area and enter the cave. You will have to defeat a Flying Serpent mini-boss there as part of the quest, resulting in a rock wall collapsing and opening the path to a small cave.

Temple of Gurabad Chess Piece (Image via HoYoverse)

Inside the cave, you will find a Liloupar's Fragment, which will upgrade Jinni in the Magic Bottle, and an Exquisite Chest next to the cave entrance. Open the chest to obtain the final Chess Piece of the Chesboard puzzle, Temple of Gurabad.

Genshin Impact World Quest - Apocalypse Lost (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you have obtained all five Chess Pieces, you can go to the Chessboard in Safhe Shatranj and place all the items to solve the puzzle. Doing so will start a short cut-scene and trigger the Fallen Falcon sequel quest, Apocalypse Lost, in Genshin Impact.

Poll : 0 votes