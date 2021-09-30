The Narukami Trail quest in Genshin Impact: How to unlock and walkthrough

The Narukami Trail is part of the Neko Is A Cat quest in Genshin Impact. As the name suggests, the quest involves Neko, the self-proclaimed head priestess of the Asase Shrine. In this quest, the Traveler will discover the long-awaited truth about Hibiki. Neko always speaks fondly of Hibiki, and is eagerly waiting for her to return.

Both Neko Is A Cat and The Narukami Trail quests have been released in Genshin Impact 2.1. This quest arrives with the new island of Inazuma, the Seirai Island. Most will remember this place as Thunder Island, where thunder struck frequently before the Warding Stones were sealed in the Seirai Stormchasers quest.

Unlocking The Narukami Trail quest in Genshin Impact

Quest reputation reward (Image via Genshin Impact)

To unlock The Narukami Trail quest, you must first complete the Neko Is A Cat quest chain. It can be triggered by talking to Neko after finishing Seirai Stormchasers. The Neko Is A Cat quest consists of nine parts, and the next part will unlock a day after the previous one is completed. So, in total, players need nine days to finish it.

After that, Neko will begin asking for commissions. There are three kinds of commissions: A Fishy Flavor, Shrine Cleanup and The Cat's Trail. You have to finish any of these quests four times. It doesn't matter which one is triggered. These commissions will randomly appear on the Traveler's commissions list.

A Fishy Flavor requires you to feed the cats. The Cat's Trail requires you to find Konbumaru in a limited time, while in Shrine Cleanup, you have to clean up dirt using Anemo or Hydro characters.

An exclamation mark will appear above Neko upon completing the commissions. After interacting with the talking cat, The Narukami Trail will commence.

Genshin Impact: The Narukami Trail quest walkthrough

Quest achievement at the end (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Narukami Trail is very easy to complete because it only consists of dialogs with NPCs. First, the Traveler needs to head to Asase Shrine and speak with Neko to trigger the quest.

Neko is lost near Kamisato Estate (Image via Genshin Impact)

Afterwards, speak to Neko again near Kamisato Estate. The talking cat and the Traveler will proceed to the Grand Narukami Shrine to talk with a Shrine maiden.

Neko finally reaches the Shrine (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, the Traveler needs to speak with Inagi, who is standing nearby. Inagi will reveal the truth about Hibiki, the last successor of the Asase Shrine.

Neko resting near Kamisato Estate (Image via Genshin Impact)

After hearing the story, the Traveler and Neko go down from the Shrine and end up near the Kamisato Estate again. Now, head back to Asase Shrine and finish the quest.

Just like that, The Narukami Trail quest is complete. Although it doesn't award any Primogems, it does yield 100 Adventure EXP, 20,000 Mora and five Hero’s Wit. Furthermore, The Narukami Trail quest also grants the "Her and Her Cat" achievement, which gives five Primogems.

