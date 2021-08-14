Genshin Impact Theater Mechanicus (Map 2): Complete Autumnal Resplendence guide

The Theater Mechanicus event in Genshin Impact has become a nightmare for many players. Clearing the stage is harder than ever, and many have given up on their hopes of completing the event.

However, with proper planning, the Theater Mechanicus event can be easily dealt with.

The Autumnal Resplendence map is the perfect example of the same. At first glance, it might seem difficult but with the guide mentioned below, players can succeed in no time.

Mechanicus towers that Genshin Impact players should use in Autumnal Resplendence

Autumnal Resplendence is a relatively easier map to clear, hence, characters won't play an important role in it. Players can clear the stage even with the Mechanici and Wondrous Sticks. However, it is still recommended to bring the geo traveler to stop enemies.

Autumnal Replendence map in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

It's worth noting that there are two portals, and players must prepare their defense accordingly.

Wave 1

The first wave will consist of hilichurls, Lavachurls, and Samachurls. This is an easy wave, and players will only need the following towers:

Charity- to slow down the opponents

Electro Mechanici

Hydro Mechanici

The electro-charged effect deals enough damage to clear the hilichurls. Surprisingly, players don't even need to buy Wondorus Sticks in this wave. The goal is to save points and use them for the later waves.

Wave 2

The second wave releases an Ice Shield Hilichurl Guard and some hilichurls. The Electro-charged reaction will be enough to deal with the wave. However, in the meantime, players should definitely buy Fortune Sticks that boost the Pyro mechanici.

Fortune Sticks that boost Pyro towers in Theater Mechanicus event (Image via Genshin Impact)

Wave 3

In the third wave, players will face Rock Shieldwall Mitachurls and Geo Samachurl, the latter possesses high movement speed. Yet again, they can rely on the early Elecro-Hydro setup to collect more and more Pyro Fortune Sticks.

Rely on the Electro-charged reaction in Wave 3 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Wave 4

Wave 4 comprises of Hilichurls and Crackling Axe Mitachurls. This stage is where the Pyro mechanici will finally come into play.

One of the Hyrdo mechanici can be replaced with a Pyro tower, which will help in triggering the Overload reaction. Using the geo traveler's Elemental Skill is also a viable strategy at this stage.

Trigger Overload reaction in wave 4 (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players must also add a Tandem Mine towards the end portal to repel enemies who somehow cross the defense towers.

Wave 5

It comes as no surprise that the fifth wave of the Autumnal Resplendence map in Genshin Impact is the toughest. Players have to face Hydro Samachurls and Stonehide Lawachurls.

At this stage too, the combination of Electro and Pyro will prove to be beneficial. To make things better, players should draw Wondrous Sticks that increase the Elemental Mastery and the Attack of Pyro towers.

Tower setup for Wave 5 (Image via Genshin Impact)

With this guide, Genshin Impact players will be able to complete the Autumnal Resplendence stage with ease. They will also finish the stage's challenges, which will help in getting a maximum Wondrous Talisman.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul