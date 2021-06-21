Genshin Impact 'They Who Hear the Sea' quest: The code to unlock the locked chest revealed

In the Golden Apple Archipelago, Genshin Impact has introduced several puzzles and quests that are unique to the region.

One world quest called “They Who Hear the Sea” can be found among the islands. This quest provides a handful of free Primogems, so players should be sure to complete it. This article details the steps to completing the quest and spoils the code needed to open the quest’s treasure chest.

How to complete “They Who Hear the Sea” in Genshin Impact

Echoing Conches have been a major feature in the Golden Apple Archipelago, featured as the main focus of the Echoing Tales event. Furthermore, players can unlock the quest, “They Who Hear the Sea” by finding a specific Echoing Conch.

The fifth and final conch in the “Songs of a Distant Home” series reveals this world quest when found. Genshin Impact players can find this conch on Twinning Isle, west of the Teleport Waypoint.

Location of the Echoing Conch that unlocks the “They Who Hear the Sea” quest (image via Genshin Impact Wiki)

After finding this conch and unlocking the quest, Travelers are directed to a smaller island in Twinning Isle. They should find and defeat a Hilichurl in the designated area. Players can interact with the ground here to dig where the Hilichurl was digging. By doing so, a Luxurious Chest appears.

It then becomes apparent that the chest is locked, and Travelers need a code to unlock it. The hints to the code come from the first four stories told by Echoing Conches in the “Songs of a Distant Home” series.

Locked Chest in the “They Who Hear the Sea” quest (image via Game Guides Channel)

Based on the numbers mentioned in these conches, Travelers can deduce that the chest’s code is 5214.

Unfortunately, there are no super rare or unique items in the chest, like the Echoing Conches may have indicated. Regardless, the rewards are still solid. Travelers will find Mora, Hero’s Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore and a 4-star artifact here.

More importantly, players receive 40 Primogems and 350 Adventure EXP for completing the quest.

The Golden Apple Archipelago is a limited-time area in Genshin Impact. Whether the region and this quest ever resurface is a mystery. Therefore, players should make sure to complete “They Who Hear the Sea” while they can, before the archipelago vanishes around July 20th.

Edited by Gautham Balaji