Genshin Impact: How to unlock little Tepetlisaur for Teapot 

While exploring the different nations of Teyvat in Genshin Impact, you will come across several types of buildings, furnishings, and wildlife. But why only admire the world when you can create your own space within it?

As a player, you can use the game's Serenitea Pot (aka Teapot) system to create your own home in a virtual realm using different buildings and furnishings. To keep yourself from feeling lonely, you can also invite characters to the Serenitea Pot and add adorable animal wildlife, such as cats and dogs.

Starting in Genshin Impact 5.5, Travelers can also add a baby Tepetlisaur to the Teapot. Follow this guide to find out how.

How to unlock baby Tepetlisaur for Teapot in Genshin Impact

Little One goes on its personal journey (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

At the beginning of your Natlan journey, you meet an adorable baby Tepetlisaur called Little One, who bears the mark of the Flamelord's Blessing on its head. Upon progressing further into the nation, you learn how saurians with the Flamelord's Blessing do not live a long, healthy life, and then start a journey to cure the baby Tepetlisaur.

Back when Little One was introduced in Genshin Impact 5.0, many players hoped it would be added to the Teapot at the end of their journey. Unfortunately, that isn't the case, as our brave Little One ends up going on its own adventure. Fortunately, we can get a different baby Tepetlisaur as our friend and add it to the Serenitea Pot in Genshin Impact.

Another baby Tepetlisaur (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To unlock the baby Tepetlisaur companion for the Serenitea Pot, you will have to complete every quest, puzzle, and challenge involving Little One in Genshin Impact. Once you have done so, you will unlock the "Someday, We All Must Walk Home" quest, in which you bid farewell to Little One and wish him luck on his own adventure.

This egg hatches into a Tepetlisaur (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

After completing the quest, wait for two real-life days to pass, and then return to the place where you last met Little One. This time, you will find a different baby Tepetlisaur waiting for you. It hatched from the saurian egg you found in "The Lone Isle Named Night" quest in Ochkanatlan.

Meet your new friend (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

In this quest, you find a saurian egg that someone was protecting long ago. The person protecting the egg decided to name it Aguara, and so the Traveler ends up doing the same.

Genshin Impact: How to use baby Tepetlisaur in Serenitea Pot

Aguara's description (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

After interacting with Aguara, it will be added to your Teapot Furnishings inventory. It is described as an "Outdoor Furnishing", meaning it can only be placed outside in the Serenitea Pot like wild animals.

Placing Aguara (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

To place Aguara, click on the pointer icon at the top of the screen and go to the Animal tab. Then, scroll to the very end to find the baby Tepetlisaur. Now, place it wherever you want.

Aguara is a little baby Tepetlisaur who doesn't do much but plays around, gives us adorable reactions, and makes cute Tepetlisaur noises when players approach it.

