Genshin Impact VA: Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara’s English and Japanese voice actor details

Some Genshin Impact fans are interested in learning more about the English and Japanese voice actors for the Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara.

Both of Raiden Shogun's voice actors are among the most searched voice artists right now, as many Genshin Impact fans want to know who is going to voice this important character. Her English voice actor is Anne Yatco, while her Japanese voice will be provided by the prolific Miyuki Sawashiro.

Kujou Sara's voice actors are Jeannie Tirado and Asami Seto for the English and Japanese sides, respectively. Both voice actors have voiced their fair share of characters, although it's worth noting that Baal's voice actors are trending higher right now.

As the Raiden Shogun is the more important character of the two, this article will cite her first. Afterward, Kujou Sara's voice actors will be covered, along with what roles they're known for outside of Genshin Impact.

Raiden Shogun's voice actors in Genshin Impact

Raiden Shogun's English voice actor is Anne Yatco, and she's done the least amount of voice acting work out of the four in this article. However, she's young in her voice acting career and will benefit from having her name attached to the Raiden Shogun.

She has voiced Lola Metrose from The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter, Six Eyes and Cosmo from Beastars, and Rosalie from I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level.

Miyuki Sawashiro has voiced hundreds of characters, such as Brunhilde from Record of Ragnarok, Ivy from Soul Calibur, and Florence Nightingale from Fate/Grand Order.

Both voice actors are trending at number one on Behind The Voice Actors for the last week of August.

Kujou Sara's voice actors in Genshin Impact

Jeannie Tirado is the English voice actor for Kujou Sara in Genshin Impact. She has voiced Claudia Strife in the FF7 Remake, Byleth (Female) from Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Koala from One Piece, among a few dozen other roles.

Asami Seto is Kujou Sara's Japanese voice actor in Genshin Impact. She has voiced Raphtalia from The Rising of the Shield Hero, Kotone from Fate/Zero, and Nobara Kugisaki from Jujutsu Kaisen.

