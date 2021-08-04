Genshin Impact VA: Yoimiya's Japanese and English voice actors revealed

Yoimiya has impressed the Genshin Impact community with her adorable nature and brilliant combat skills ever since the release of the 2.0 update. Players around the world loved the character's story quest that revolved around her admiration for fireworks.

Soon after releasing her character teaser, miHoYo has now announced the English and Japanese voice actors for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact. Jenny Yokobori voiced the upcoming five-star character in English, while UEDA Kana has done the same in Japanese.

Voice Artist Announcement



Travelers, let's listen to the voice of "Frolicking Flames" Yomiya!



Voice Artist

EN VA: Jenny Yokobori

JP VA: UEDA Kana



Click here to listen >>>https://t.co/QKuS1Klxgd#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NjZEXftNib — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 4, 2021

UEDA Kana has worked in multiple animes before Genshin Impact

UEDA Kana has nailed her job as the voice actor for Yoimiya in Genshin Impact. The biggest reason for her success in this role is her depth of experience in voice acting. She has voiced many famous Japanese anime characters, and Yoimiya is probably the biggest addition on this list.

Anime fans must recognize these characters who Kada has voiced in the past:

Undine - Black Clover

Momo Kawashima - Girls & Panzer

Neon Nostrade - Hunter x Hunter (2011)

Mikan Sakura - Gakuen Alice

Jenny Yokobori has portrayed Yoimiya's enthusiasm brilliantly

Yoimiya is certainly one of the cutest characters in Genshin Impact so far. She leaves no opportunity to help others, and fireworks give her happiness.

Even in her story quest, it was self-evident that Yoimiya has a lively persona, and Jenny Yokobori's voice acting suits it perfectly. When she talked about her experiences with her grandfather, the players could feel the need for a friend in the voice.

Yoimiya in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Like UEDA Kana, Jenny is an experienced voice actor and has even worked in popular shows such as The Simpsons. She has voiced Kumiko, which happens to be a renowned character among fans.

Yoimiya has the potential to be a great damage dealer in Genshin Impact

Even though Yoimiya seems like a very calm character, at first sight, players must not assume that she's not lethal during combat.

Yoimiya is a five-star Pyro character that uses bows. Her kit largely resembles the likes of Ganyu, who is currently one of the strongest DPS characters in Genshin Impact.

With the right build guide, players can focus on dealing massive amounts of Pyro DMG with Yoimiya and use her in a team that comprises characters who deal AoE damage. She will undoubtedly be a great choice for anyone attempting to clear the Spiral Abyss.

