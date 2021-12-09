Genshin Impact web event 'Let The Arataki Show Begin': Guide to getting free Primogems

Genshin Impact just announced a new web event called 'Let the Arataki Gang Show Begin!'. Naturally, it is to increase the hype surrounding Arataki Itto that was recently stolen by Ayato's voice reveal.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



"Quickly now, the Boss has a big plan coming up recently. We have to help him and not get in his way!"



Click to Take Part in Event >>>



#GenshinImpact The "Let the Arataki Gang Show Begin!" Web Event Has Begun"Quickly now, the Boss has a big plan coming up recently. We have to help him and not get in his way!"Click to Take Part in Event >>> mhy.link/71bBNBA6 The "Let the Arataki Gang Show Begin!" Web Event Has Begun"Quickly now, the Boss has a big plan coming up recently. We have to help him and not get in his way!"Click to Take Part in Event >>> mhy.link/71bBNBA6#GenshinImpact

The new web event will also help players in getting Primogems, and here's a quick guide to doing so.

How to get free primogems from 'Let the Arataki Gang Show Begin!' event in Genshin Impact

The web event begins with Itto shifting some wooden boxes. Apparently, the gang leader is planning to host a show for which he needs to set the stage. Participants simply need to drag the boxes and help Itto in setting up the stage.

Rewards obtained after sharing a picture in the Genshin Impact web event (Image via miHoYo)

After moving all the boxes, players will receive a picture, and sharing that picture will reward them with 10 Primogems and 1 Prithiva Topaz Silver. The picture can be shared either on social media platforms such as Twitter or can be saved in the gallery.

In the next slide, Arataki Itto can be seen painting his mask, but he needs light. Participants should help him by following the official Genshin Impact Facebook page. Upon completion of the task, players will again have to share/save the picture, and they'll receive 10 Primogems and Prithiva Topaz Silver.

Lastly, the stage is set, and the show begins. The newly released character teaser for Arataki Itto plays when players click to watch the show. After watching, they again have to share/save the picture to get 20 Primogems and Prithiva Topaz Silver.

Picture collection in 'Let the Arataki Gang Show Begin!' event in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

In total, players can collect 40 free Primogems and 3 Prithiva Topaz Silvers by sharing three pictures from the 'Let the Arataki Gang Show Begin!' web event in Genshin Impact.

Primogems and Prithiva Topaz Silver rewards from Genshin Impact web event (Image via Genshin Impact)

How good is Itto in Genshin Impact?

Itto is expected to be an explosive main DPS character. He belongs to the Geo element and uses Claymore for combat. Based on leaks and the official trailers, it seems like he mostly relies on his Charged Attack for damage.

Another interesting element of Itto's kit is the Ushi bull that he summons with the Elemental Skill. Ushi is an additional support unit that deals Geo DMG.

Also Read Article Continues below

Both Gorou and Itto will arrive in Genshin Impact in the second phase of patch 2.3 that begins on December 4. The hype for both characters is sky-scraping as they might shift the meta to mono-geo team compositions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu