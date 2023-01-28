Genshin Impact 3.4 has released a lot of content as the game keeps expanding. Apart from the significant Lantern Rite festival, Genshin Impact has seen the expansion of the desert of Sumeru, making it the largest of the four released nations of Tevyat.

Several new enemies, rewards, and exploration objectives have been added to the area. A new material called the Sand Grease Pupa has also been incorporated as a level-up material for the latest five-star Alhaitham. The following section includes a guide on the locations of Sand Grease Pupa.

Desert of Hadramavet Sand Grease Pupa locations in Genshin Impact

Most of the Sand Grease Pupa in Genshin Impact is located in the Wenut tunnels, with a few scattered in other places. Players can have characters like Tighnari and Nahida on the team to mark the items' locations and collect them quickly from a distance.

Navigating the Wenut Tunnels

Map showing the location of the teleport point (Image via Genshin Impact)

One of the most fruitful yet confusing locations for Sand Grease Pupa is the Wenut Tunnels near the Setekh Wenut boss area.

Wenut Tunnels entrance via Setekh Wenut boss cavern (Image via Genshin Impact)

The fastest way to farm the item in the Wenut tunnel is by entering the caverns from the entrance near the Setekh Wenut area. Players can teleport to the waypoint to the east of Passage of Ghouls.

From there, they can turn back and run to the entrance of a large pit which will take them to the boss. Travelers can start farming from the main chamber heading westwards. Several Sand Grease Pupas can be located along the way.

After this, players can teleport back to the same point and head forward to the cave entrance. They can then enter it and keep moving ahead until they see a big hole in the ground that leads to another tunnel. Travelers will have to reach a level below this.

Along this route, several stone pillars will appear for the travelers to interact with and open the pit downwards. Such mechanisms can lead to deeper tunnels where players can farm for more materials.

Next, one can switch back to the teleport point east of Dunes of Steel. Here, they can find a way into the tunnels while flying southwest. Moving forward, players will find four Sand Grease Pupas in the area.

The Desert of Hadramavet houses a grand network of underground tunnels. Although there are some scattered patches of Sand Grease Pupas on the surface, the vast majority are found in these tunnels.

Players can refer to the Genshin Impact Tevyat Interactive Map for reference while farming the materials. Having Tighnari on the team can be very helpful as he marks the locations of the items.

The recent addition of the feature, which marks underground teleport points on the map in Genshin Impact 3.4, can be an important resource for players to make their navigation quicker.

