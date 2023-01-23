Genshin Impact Lantern Rite 2023: How to claim a free character

Free characters in Genshin Impact are always a welcome sight for both old and new players. It lets everyone create new party loadouts and synergies, which can further open up multiple windows. The ongoing Lantern Rite Festival is allowing the playerbase to pick up a free 4-star Liyue character from the roster.

To summarize the process, players should note that several tasks from the event grant festive fever. Accumulating 800 of these is enough to purchase one 4-star character within the Fortuitous Invitation. Each of these can be viewed in this section as well.

How to acquire a free character from Genshin Impact Lantern Rite event

1) Completing pre-requisite quests

Pre-requisite quests (Image via Genshin Impact)

To unlock each task due to festive fever, you will need to complete a few quests before heading in. Upon interacting with the Events Overview page, simply click on "Go to Quest" and complete the first mission as instructed. Once done, four additional tasks will be unlocked, including Radiant Sparks, Paper Theater, Vigilance at Sea, and Behind the Scenes.

Radiant Sparks is a time-trials challenge, where players will need to parkour their way across Liyue to collect coins. Paper Theater acts more like a puzzle play, while Vigilance at Sea requires everyone to collect coins with a Waverider. Lastly, Behind the Scenes requires players to participate in combat against various enemies.

2) Acquiring festive fever

Festive fever (Image via Genshin Impact)

Acquiring festive fever will become simpler after getting access to the four aforementioned tasks. Most of these grant the resource at each step, which can easily add up to 800. The following are the number of festive fever available from each objective:

Radiant Sparks: 300.

Paper Theater: 300.

Vigilance at Sea: 300.

Behind the Scenes: 300.

As mentioned earlier, you will need to collect 800 points to be able to pick up a new character. The score cap for Vigilance at Sea has been set to 4000, allowing everyone to gather 210 festive fevers.

Fortuitous Invitation page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Additionally, acquiring a total of 1000 festive fevers will drop 150 Primogems. To select the character you want to invite, head over to the Festive Fever tab and select Fortuitous Invitation to bring up the character selection page. Here, you can either preview someone you're interested in, or directly invite them to your roster.

3) Which character should you invite?

Available characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Before making a selection, please note that players are recommended to get at least one new character before stacking up on Constellations. This way, it becomes less of an issue to build around teams and synergies. Hence, if you're a newcomer, go for a newer character for your roster instead of Constellations.

However, if you're a veteran, chances are that you already c6 of some of the characters that have been presented in the event. Each one fills different roles, from healer to DPS. Hence, inspect carefully what your team is missing and pick accordingly.

Event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

The following is a list of all the characters available on the list alongside their roles:

Yaoyao: Healer.

Xiangling: DPS.

Beidou: DPS.

Xinqiu: Healer/DPS.

Ninguang: DPS.

Chongyun: DPS.

Xinyan: Buffer.

Yunjin: Buffer.

Yanfei: DPS.

Choosing a character with c6 will drop to five Master Starglitters.

