Genshin Impact players may have been swimming incorrectly this entire time. YouTuber "CatWithBlueHat" has now highlighted the proper way to swim long distances in the game.

With this new technique, players can reach far shores much faster while expending less stamina and can even swim all the way to Genshin Impact's secret Heart island.

Players should definitely take advantage of this powerful swimming technique as soon as they can.

Genshin Impact: What's the fastest way to reach the secret island?

This is not a difficult technique, but it is one that players might not have expected. To accomplish this long swimming technique, players must simply hold down their sprint key and then rapidly press the forward movement button.

This will propel the character forward with minimal cost to their stamina and allows for much farther travel by sea. This is also the fastest way to reach the secret island, as the other methods take far longer and rely on Cryo cooldowns or gliding.

Advertisement

Who can reach the secret island the fastest?

Enter caption

Players who wish to swim long distances in Genshin Impact should definitely make use of this newly discovered technique, as it is much faster than any other travel by sea.

Players who use ice bridges will want to switch to this tactic as this will also save a character slot for water traversal. The fastest swimmer in Genshin Impact is Diluc, thanks to his size and gender. When players swim with him using this tactic, he can reach the island in only around 20 seconds.

Also read: Genshin Impact 1.5 live stream hints at the possible arrival of Yae Sakura from Honkai Impact

Players who want to reach far off land through water will definitely want to take advantage of this great swimming technique. It may come in handy when players can finally reach Inazuma later this year, as that region is dotted with islands that are sure to be packed with loot.

Also read:

Genshin Impact 1.5 to introduce Inazuma: Release date, sneak peeks, and more