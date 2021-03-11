Genshin Impact: Where to find the Maiden Beloved set

The Maiden Beloved set is arguably the best healing artifact set in Genshin Impact. It can be combined optimally with healing characters in the game.

The Maiden Beloved set contains five assorted artifacts, all of which grant specific perks and benefits to the equipped character.

The five artifacts included in the Maiden Beloved set of Genshin Impact, along with their perks and benefits are:

Maiden's Distant Love - Grants bonus HP

Maiden's Heart-stricken Infatuation - Grants bonus ATK damage

Maiden's Passing Youth - Grants bonus HP, ATK damage, DEF stats, Energy Recharge, and Elemental Mastery

Maiden's Fleeting Leisure - Grants bonus HP, ATK damage, DEF stats, physical damage bonus, elemental damage bonus, and Elemental Mastery.

Maiden's Fadin Beauty - Grants bonus HP, ATK damage, DEF stats, healing bonus, critical chance bonus, critical damage bonus, and Elemental Mastery

Considering all the benefits provided by the Maiden Beloved set to the equipped character in Genshin Impact, there are a few specific healers in the game who can benefit massively from this set.

These characters are:

Barbara

Qiqi

Diona

How to obtain the Maiden Beloved set in Genshin Impact

Each part of the Maiden Beloved set is available as a treasure drop from enemies in the Domain of Blessing quests. Treasure hoarding enemies that spawn from level two till level four are most likely to drop parts of the Maiden Beloved Set.

The Domain of Blessing quests are located in the Valley of Remembrance at Dragonspine.

To access the Valley of Remembrance and obtain the Maiden Beloved set from the Domain of Blessing quests in Genshin Impact, players must be at level 25 or have a higher Adventure Rank.

Once the player has reached Adventure Rank 25, they will need to head into the Domain of Blessing quests and defeat the treasure hoarding enemies that spawn in the vicinity.

Players are advised to equip a lineup consisting of pyro and geo-elemental characters in Genshin Impact. This is because players will need to be aggressive while also holding their own defenses against the enemies in the Domain of Blessing quests.

Having a healer in the lineup also helps as the enemies get stronger with each level.

Defeating all the treasure hoarding enemies from level one to level five in the Domain of Blessing quests should allow players to collect all five artifacts required to complete the Maiden Beloved set.

The Maiden Beloved set's insane perks and benefits make it one of the strongest sets in Genshin Impact.