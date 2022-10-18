Genshin Impact Wind Chaser event guide for Day 2

The second challenge of Wind Chaser in Genshin Impact has been unlocked and players can now enter the stage to enjoy the puzzle. In the new challenge, there will be more mechanisms for them to try out and make sure their path to the destination is secured.

By completing the Realm of the Easterly Winds, Travelers will gain 80 Primogems, 60000 Mora, 3 Hero's Wit, 6 Mystic Enhancement Ore, and 2 Talent Book Materials. The three remaining stages are locked, and gamers have to wait for the next few days for them to be unlocked.

Genshin Impact: Guide to complete the Realm of the Easterly Winds in Wind Chaser

The Realm of the Easterly Winds is the second stage of Genshin Impact's Wind Chaser event, and there will be new mechanisms such as Windward Terrace and Driftwind Platforms to increase the difficulty compared to the first challenge.

Stop the wind current to pass the road (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon entering the domain, turn right until they reach the first Windstopped Hub to stop the wind current. Then, start the Windgrasper challenge by collecting all the Anemo particles until players reach a room full of Hilichurl enemies. Defeat all opponents in the said room to gain more Windcoins.

Rotate the green mechanism twice until the wind is aimed at the terrace (Image via HoYoverse)

Once you are done, get out of the room and interact with the Snagwind Nexus beside Windward Terrace. Among all options, choose "Rotate Right" twice to tilt the terrace. Climb the Windward Terrace until Genshin Impact players reach the upper platforms of the stage.

Change the wind current upwards to glide above (Image via HoYoverse)

At the end of the terrace, interact with the Snagwind Nexus to change the wind current direction upwards so Travelers can jump above and claim the Windcoins. Next, glide to the left to reach the next puzzle.

Rotate the first mechanism and change the current direction for the last two mechanisms (Image via HoYoverse)

There are three steps for this area. The first step is to rotate the first Snagwind Nexus once until it faces the Windward Terrace. After that, change the wind current direction on the last two Snagwind Nexus like in the image above to raise the Driftwind Platforms. Only then can Genshin Impact players climb the terrace, complete the second Windgrasper challenge, and reach the last room.

Interact with the two mechanisms before starting the challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

The puzzle here is to complete the Windgrasp Challenge to unlock the mechanism for the last door. Before that, change the current direction on the 7th Snagwind Nexus like in the image above and switch off the last Snagwind Nexus.

Genshin Impact players can then start collecting all the Anemo particles without any hindrance from the wind. Once the door opens, enter through it to reach the final destination and complete the challenge.

The second challenge is notably harder than the first one because there are more mechanisms added to the stage. Genshin players who lack understanding of the function of each mechanism may have time completing Realm of the Easterly Winds.

