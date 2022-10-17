Genshin Impact Wind Chaser event guide (Day 1): How to get 100 Primogems today

The first day of the Wind Chaser event in Genshin Impact is now available for Asia Server, and Travelers can participate to obtain free Primogems. During the event, players must enter a special domain and complete the task requirements, reaching their destination within the time limit.

The obstacles within the domain are various mechanisms and platforms that can be interacted with and minor enemies to block their way. This article will guide players to complete the domain and claim all the rewards in the first Galezone Challenge of Wind Chaser.

Genshin Impact: Realm of the Northeasterly Winds in Wind Chase Event

The first challenge of Wind Chase in Genshin Impact is relatively easy as it allows players to test the water and learn about the mechanisms. Select the Realm of the Northeasterly Winds to start the challenge.

Interact with the red mechanism to stop the wind current (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon entering the domain, approach the red mechanism (Windstopper Hub) and stop the nearby wind current. Then, collect the Windcoins before interacting with the green mechanism (Snagwind Nexus) in front to change the wind direction upwards. This allows players to glide above and get the Windcoins.

Interact with the Anemo particle to start Windgrasper Challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Next, glide to the other side and interact with the red mechanism to stop nearby wind currents and start the Windgrasper Challenge. Change the wind current direction on the green mechanism at the far end and glide above to collect the last Anemo particles.

Interact with various mechanisms to complete the puzzle in this room (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue forward until they reach a room full of Hilichurls. Genshin Impact players need to defeat all of them to spawn Windcoins and unlock the wind mechanism to glide above until they see all the mechanisms like in the image above.

Interact with the red mechanism to stop the wind current and then the two green mechanisms to change the wind direction upward so they can reach the last switch on the highest platform. Activate the mechanism to remove the seal on the last Snagwind Nexus.

Use the green mechanism to glide to the next area (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can now stop the wind current once again, walk to the green mechanism to change the wind direction, and glide above to the next room.

Descending Platform will slowly descend when players step on it (Image via HoYoverse)

Collect the Windcoins on the Descending Platform until they reach the bottom of the floor.

Start the second Windgrasper Challenge (Image via HoYoverse)

Once Genshin Impact players reach the bottom of the platform, interact with the red mechanism to stop the wind current and collect both Windcoins and Windgrasper Challenges until they reach the green mechanism at the end of the road. Change the wind current direction after collecting all the Anemo particles in the area and glide above to complete the Windgrasper Challenge.

Collect all the Anemo particles and Windcoins (Image via HoYoverse)

Continue walking until they reach the last room. It's the same red and green mechanism where Genshin Impact players need to interact with the Windstopper Hub to stop the wind current and change all the Snagwind Nexus wind direction upward to reach the floating Windcoin.

Players completing this challenge will gain 100 Primogems and other rewards from the event page. The remaining 320 Primogems can be obtained after the remaining stages are unlocked over the next few days.

