Genshin Impact Windblume character locations: Cyno, Tighnari, Dehya, Eula, and more (Acts 1 & 2)

The Windblume Festival has finally begun in Genshin Impact 3.6. The event story consists of three parts that are time gated, with only two acts available as of this writing. Interestingly, players can also find certain characters and interact with them after completing the event quests. The idea is similar to the Lantern Rite festival, which took place in the previous Genshin Impact update.

It should be noted that the locations of these characters are not permanent, and their availability will change depending on the progress of the event quests. This article will list all the characters and their locations so players can interact with them before it is too late.

Locations of all Genshin Impact characters after completing Windblume Act 1

Mika and Cyno

Mika and Cyno can be seen near Stormterror's lair (Image via HoYoverse)

Although Mika did not appear in Act 1 of Windblume's event quest, Genshin Impact players can find him hanging out with Cyno on the pathway leading to Stormterror's Lair. The latter is visiting Dvalin's nest, hoping to meet him and even setting up a Kamera to capture the moment.

Amber, Collei, and Eula

Amber, Collei, and Eula are sightseeing (Image via HoYoverse)

After the 'A Gathering of Outlanders' quest, Amber, Collei, and Eula can be found sightseeing near the Falcon Coast. Players can reach the location by teleporting to the Temple of the Lion Domain and heading northeast. The cutscene starts with Collei talking about birds, with the topic eventually changing to a friendly fishing competition.

Tighnari and Albedo

Tighnari and Albedo are near Thousand Winds Temple (Image via HoYoverse)

Both Tighnari and Albedo can be seen together near the Thousand Winds Temple. Genshin Impact players can reach their location by teleporting to the Midsummer Court Domain and heading east. Both show their researcher traits as they talk about Cecilia and Calla Lilies.

Lisa and Cyno's location after completing Windblume Act 2

Cyno and Lisa catching up (Image via HoYoverse)

Once a player has started the Act 2 of Genshin Impact's Windblume event story, they will not be able to meet or interact with the aforementioned characters at those locations. However, users will still be able to see the unlikely duo of Cyno and Lisa catching up with each other. They can be found at the Mondstadt Library in the Knights of Favonius headquarters.

They both engage in a small conversation, where Cyno tells her he finally understands why Lisa left Akademiya to live a peaceful life in Mondstadt.

Unfortunately, players can only meet these two after completing the second act of the Windblume quest. So fans might have to wait for the final part before meeting the other characters again.

Meet Dehya and Candace outside of Mondstadt

Dehya is in Akademiya (Image via HoYoverse)

Surprisingly, Genshin Impact players can meet two other characters outside Mondstadt. One of them is Dehya, who is filling up Cyno's position while he is away. Apparently, the latter asked the former to take care of the work and staff in Akademiya and be his temporary substitute for a short while.

Users can reach out to her by teleporting to Akademiya and following the path that goes down.

Candace is guarding Setaria (Image via HoYoverse)

At the same time, Candace can be seen together with Setaria, who is visiting the Aaru Village for research purposes. Fans might remember the latter from Archon Quest Chapter III Act II: The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings. Surprisingly, Candace is acting as Setaria's bodyguard and states that she is also trying to experience Dehya's line of work.

This concludes the list of all the locations and characters. It should be noted that these characters will only be available for the duration of Genshin Impact 3.5's Windblume festival.

