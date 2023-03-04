Genshin Impact: Windblume character locations in Mondstadt (Act 1)

One exciting part of the Windblume Festival in Genshin Impact 3.5 is that several characters are scattered throughout Mondstadt-related locations. Many players enjoy seeing these units interact with one another, and some wish to take cool photos that they otherwise couldn't in previous version updates.

These locations aren't permanent, which means players should take advantage of this Windblume Festival while it's still active. This guide lists the various spots where players can find these beloved cast members during Act 1 of this event.

Where to find Genshin Impact characters in Mondstadt for Act 1 of the Windblume event

Players need to complete A Gathering of Outlanders to get started with the Windblume event in Genshin Impact 3.5. It's a short quest that's only reasonably long because of a ton of dialogue. If a player skips through all of that, they should be able to find the following characters in their designated areas.

Note: Travelers can Quick Start the event if they don't meet the requirements for it. They won't lose any rewards for doing so.

Mika & Cyno

These two are near a camera (Image via HoYoverse)

Southeast of Stormterror's Lair is a bridge where players can find Mika and Cyno chilling near a camera. The characters talk about Stormterror's Lair, with Mika startling Cyno and asking him what he's doing there.

Tighnari & Albedo

These two are near Starsnatch Cliff (Image via HoYoverse)

Up next are Tighnari and Albedo. Genshin Impact players can find them northeast of the Thousand Winds Temple and southeast of Starsnatch Cliff. Their conversation involves Cecilias and Calla Lilies. Talking to them starts a brief loading screen, which isn't something that happens with Mika and Cyno.

Amber, Collei, and Eula

Amber, Collei, and Eula (Image via HoYoverse)

Talking to Amber, Collei, or Eula also triggers a brief black loading screen. Players can find these characters on the eastern side of Mondstadt near Falcon Coast. Collei talks about Sumeru's birds before the girls discuss a fishing competition.

It is worth mentioning that these three locations aren't the only spots where players can find familiar faces just lounging around.

Characters outside of Mondstadt during this event

Interestingly enough, Dehya and Candace are busy doing something during the Windblume Event in Genshin Impact 3.5. The above clip shows that players can find Dehya at the Akademiya because Cyno is not in Sumeru during this time.

Dehya is basically just taking care of some work on behalf of her friend. It's easy to miss since players don't have much reason to go there during the event. Likewise, they will likely miss Candace in the next spot.

Candace is available to find in Genshin Impact 3.5. She's in Aaru Village helping out Setaria. It gives her an excuse to try living in Dehya's shoes and act as a bodyguard for somebody.

That's it for all characters' locations during Genshin Impact 3.5's Windblume event. Travelers can find them, listen to their amusing dialogues, or take incredible photos with them. Their locations will change after this event ends.

Poll : Which character do you like more? Amber Eula 0 votes