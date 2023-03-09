Genshin Impact Windblume event character locations: Venti, Klee, Mika, and other NPCs

Some Travelers may wish to take some memorable photos with their favorite Genshin Impact characters during the Windblume event. However, finding NPCs such as Venti, Klee, Mika, and a few others can be a bit tricky for some gamers. That's why this guide will simplify everything for them.

All three main quests tied to the Windblume event have already been released:

A Gathering of Outlanders

A Riddle Amidst the Crowds

Joy Above the Clouds

Complete them all to get some Primogems and unlock all Windblume characters' locations in Mondstadt.

Where to find all Windblume event characters in Genshin Impact?

All characters will be separated into several sections. This Genshin Impact guide will cover each entity's final location after you complete Joy Above the Clouds, which is the last quest in the Windblume event. Keep in mind that some of these NPCs appear elsewhere before you do that. However, they will change their locations once you beat Joy Above the Clouds.

Where to find Eula, Amber, Sucrose, and Collei

There are four of them here (Image via HoYoverse)

Location: Near the building east of the Knights of Favonius HQ

It's hard to miss this group since there are so many characters here, not to mention they're pretty close to a Teleport Waypoint.

When gamers talk to them, it's revealed that Amber brought some food for her friends, but Sucrose points out that the former uses too many spices. The conversation then devolves into a discussion about Genius Invokation TCG.

Where to find Albedo

Albedo is just chilling here (Image via HoYoverse)

Location: On the second floor of the Good Hunter restaurant

Albedo can easily be found in the above area, easily spottable near the eastern Teleport Waypoint in Mondstadt. You can get to him pretty quickly after speaking with Eula's gang during the Windblume event. Albedo talks about Cyno's card and Genius Invokation TCG.

Where to find Cyno

Cyno is also by himself on the third act of this Genshin Impact event (Image via HoYoverse)

Location: Near the Cat's Tail Tavern

Cyno is another Genshin Impact character that gamers can find in Mondstadt city. Unsurprisingly, he also talks about Genius Invokation TCG. Cyno would like to duel the player in this card game; they can either accept or deny his request.

Where to find Timaeus and Ying'er

Some players might wish to see what the NPCs are up to (Image via HoYoverse)

Location: Near the Crafting Bench

Timaeus is near his usual spot, but this time, Ying'er is with him. The two characters have a quick conversation where Timaeus is surprised that the latter would be willing to visit him from Liyue, and she teases him. You can then talk to Timaeus about alchemy, which doesn't involve Ying'er.

Where to find Venti

Venti is near his usual establishment of choice (Image via HoYoverse)

Location: Outside the Angel's Share tavern

Players can find Venti outside of Angel's Share alone. He talks to Genshin Impact gamers about the Windblume event and recites some lines.

Where to find Mona and Klee

They're not in the city, unlike most of the characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Location: Near Starfell Lake

These two characters can be found on the west side of Starfell Lake after completing the final quest in the Windblume event. Klee tells Mona that she found a four-leaf clover, which leads to the latter having to praise the former.

Where to find Mika and Tighnari

Mika and Tighnari are the last two NPCs to cover here (Image via HoYoverse)

Location: North of the Dawn Winery's Statue of the Seven

The final bunch of characters to discuss for the Windblume event are Tighnari and Mika. Some Pyro slimes can be found near these two, but this shouldn't be an issue for most Genshin Impact players.

After defeating those enemies, talk to these two characters. Mika thanks Tighnari and then wonders if he could ever visit Sumeru. The conversation ends with a brief dialogue about Philanemo Mushrooms.

That's it for the Genshin Impact characters' locations after completing the final main quest of the Windblume event.

