Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for Shenhe and Ayaka banners: Unlimited pulls and drop rates explained

HoYoverse has already revealed all the major details for Shenhe and Ayaka's banners in Genshin Impact 3.5. Some players may want to use a Wish Simulator for them. The purpose of a Wish Simulator is merely to test a player's luck and calculate how much money they would need to spend to guarantee a pulled 5-star character.

Wishsimulator.app is a popular choice and can be used on any browser. Readers are free to use alternatives, but this guide will solely focus on the web-based option. No downloads are required to follow along.

Five-star characters have a base drop rate of 0.6%, but it can increase depending on the player's current Pity.

How to use a Wish Simulator to get unlimited pulls with Shenhe and Ayaka in Genshin Impact 3.5

This guide will use Ayaka's banner as an example, but the same principles apply to Shenhe's, too (Image via Wishsimulator.app)

After you search for Wishsimulator.app, you should come across a page like this one. Close the filler pop-up message and click on either Ayaka or Shenhe's banner. If a person has never been on this site before, they should note that they have 1,600 Primogems.

However, you can change it so that you have unlimited pulls.

You just have to change this setting (Image via Wishsimulator.app)

To get unlimited pulls, click on the white "?" icon inside the white circle on the top left corner of the site. It will be to the right of "Wish." Once you're in the options, click on the "Number of Wishes" setting and change "Default" to "Unlimited."

From this point on, you will have unlimited pulls to do whatever you want. Remember that nothing done in a Wish Simulator affects your in-game progress in Genshin Impact.

How this Genshin Impact Wish Simulator works

An example of a player who pulled Ayaka (Image via Wishsimulator.app)

Just click on Wish x10 as often as you'd like until you get what you want. In this case, players might wish to test how lucky they are to get Shenhe or Ayaka in Genshin Impact. Just doing random pulls is only one part of a good Wish Simulator.

Wishsimulator.app also uses publicly available data on drop rates. Five-star characters have the standard 0.6% drop rate that can be boosted by Pity. Soft Pity increases that chance exponentially at the 74th summon and beyond. Hard Pity occurs at the 90th pull, which guarantees that you will get a 5-star character.

Genshin Impact players have a 50% chance to get the featured 5-star character at that point. If they fail the 50:50, they are guaranteed to get Ayaka or Shenhe as their next 5-star character.

In this example, it took 110 pulls to get the featured 5-star (Image via Wishsimulator.app)

The final important thing to highlight is that players can check the "History" button on the bottom left of the site to see a screen similar to the one above. It will tell you how many Primogems you have spent and how many pulls it took for you to get the featured 5-star character.

You can click on "Clear" to get rid of everything and start over in this Genshin Impact Wish Simulator.

