Genshin Impact Ayaka banner 4-stars, weapons and release date details

Genshin Impact 3.5 is about to enter its second half in less than a week's time. The next phase will release a brand new 4-star Cryo unit, Mika, who recently made his second appearance during the Windblume Festival event story.

That said, Genshin Impact has officially announced all the 4-star characters and weapons that will be featured in the second-half banners for a limited period of time. The banners will be released on March 21, 2023, at 6 pm (UTC+8) on the Asian server.

This article will list all the characters featured on Ayaka's banner and the weapons in Epitome Invocation Wish.

List of all 4-star characters on Genshin Impact 3.5 second phase banner

1) Mika

Mika is a new 4-star character (Image via HoYoverse)

Mika is a brand new 4-star Cryo character from Mondstadt who will be released in the second phase of Genshin Impact 3.5. He specializes in buffing Physical DMG and increasing Normal Attack speed, making him a great support option for Eula.

2) Diona

Diona is a good Cryo support (Image via HoYoverse)

Diona is also a 4-star character from Mondstadt and one of the game's best Cryo support units. She generally acts as a battery for the team and can deploy a shield to protect against enemy attacks.

3) Sucrose

Sucrose is one of the best Anemo support (Image via HoYoverse)

Sucrose is a very good 4-star Anemo support unit in Genshin Impact. In specific situations, she can be even better than other 5-star Anemo support units like Kazuha and Venti. It is also a good opportunity for players to get her constellations.

List of all the weapons that will be featured on the Epitome Invocation banner

1) Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged is Ayaka's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Mistsplitter Reforged is one of the best offensive weapons in the game and serves as the signature Sword for the Cryo Princess of Genshin Impact, Kamisato Ayaka. It has a 44.1% CRIT DMG sub-stats and buffs its user's Elemental DMG by 12% at R1, which is huge for any DPS unit in-game.

2) Calamity Queller

Calamity Queller is Shenhe's signature weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Calamity Queller is Shenhe's signature Polearm that will be featured on the Weapon Wish banner for a limited period of time. At level 90, it has a Base ATK of 741, the highest among all weapons in Genshin Impact. At R1, it increases the wielder's Elemental DMG by 12%, along with other conditional buffs.

3) Wine and Song

Wine and Song is a limited 4-star Catalyst (Image via HoYoverse)

Wine and Song is a 4-star Catalyst from the Alley Series that can only be obtained from the Weapon Event Wishes. It is a decent weapon with Energy Recharge secondary stats, and its passive can increase the user's ATK by 20%.

4) Sacrificial Sword

Sacrificial Sword is the best 4-star weapon for Xingqiu (Image via HoYoverse)

Sacrificial Sword is one of the best 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact. It provides a lot of Energy Recharge from its sub-stats and is a good option for characters like Xingqiu and Kazuha.

5) The Bell

The Bell is a 4-star Claymore (Image via HoYoverse)

The Bell can be considered one of the least favorite weapons in Genshin Impact due to its HP sub-stats. However, with Dehya's arrival, the Claymore might become usable since her damage also scales from her Max HP.

6) Favonius Lance

Favonius Lance is a good Energy Recharge weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Favonius Lance is one of the best 4-star options for support units like Shenhe and Rosaria. It provides a huge amount of Energy Recharge from its sub-stats, ensuring the party can use their Elemental Burst on time.

7) Favonius Warbow

Favonius Warbow is one of the best weapons for Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Favonius Warbow is also a 4-star weapon from the Favonius Series. The weapon's stats make it a great option, even for characters like Yelan.

Ayaka's banner will be available on March 21, 2023, at 6 pm (UTC+8) on the Asian server and on other servers a few hours after the Asian release.

