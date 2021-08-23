Genshin Impact Wish Simulator for Yoimiya and Sayu: How to use and test gacha luck

Yoimiya and Sayu in Genshin Impact are currently featured in the Tapestry of Golden Flames banner. Both the new characters are prevalent among players for unique reasons.

Having said that, unlocking your favorite characters in Genshin Impact is a lot tougher than it sounds. Alongside a massive number of Primogems, players need the luck to get their hands on the required weapons or characters.

Yoimiya and Sayu are no exceptions, and here's how players can use a Wish Simulator to test their luck before actually spending Primogems in Genshin Impact.

Tapestry of Golden Flames banner arrives in Genshin Impact Wish Simulator

Genshin Impact Wish Simulator is a fan-made website that features all the banners released in the game so far. The Tapestry of Golden Flames banner that contains Yoimiya and Sayu was added to the website recently.

Yoimiya's banner in Genshin Impact Wish Simulator (Image via Genshin Impact Wish Simulator)

From single to ten-pulls, players can simulate all sorts of wishes in the simulator. For starters, it also offers the Beginner's Wish with Noelle.

In addition, the Epitome Invocation banner is available for those who want to test their luck before unlocking weapons. Lastly, a standard banner called Wanderlust Invocation that features non-promotional characters and weapons can also be simulated.

Users can go to settings and choose their desired character banner. Thereafter, they can make as many pulls as they want and get a better idea of their luck.

The simulator offers an Inventory option where players can track all the wishes they've simulated in a single session. It even shows the price of Primogems that they have used for their wishes.

Inventory feature in Genshin Impact Wish Simulator (Image via Genshin Impact Wish Simulator)

How good are Yoimiya and Sayu in Genshin Impact

Yoimiya is an effective Pyro DPS character that uses a bow during combat. Genshin Impact is nearing its first anniversary, and Pyro is still the strongest element in the game. As a result, Yoimiya's demand has been sky-scraping up until now.

Players can pair Yoimiya with the Thundering Pulse and can deal tremendous Pyro DMG to the enemies.

On the flip side, prominent Twitch streamer LilyPichu has voiced Sayu. She has thousands of fans who now desperately want to unlock the four-star Anemo character.

Sayu in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact Wish simulator is a great way to test luck. It can help players have more realistic expectations before spending Primogems, which is very important in gacha games.

The 2.1 update for Genshin Impact is right around the corner, and players can opt for similar luck-testing strategies before pulling for Baal or Kokomi.

Edited by Srijan Sen