Genshin Impact Wriothesley: Constellation reference, background and release date

With Fontaine arriving in a few days, Genshin Impact has released the latest drip marketing posts. The officials have confirmed the debut of Wriothesley in the upcoming version 4.1 update as a playable character. Furthermore, the recent drip marketing also reveals tons of information about him, including his official character design, vision, constellation, profession, etc.

Although the officials have yet to reveal anything about Wriothesley's abilities, many players are already invested in summoning him. And for those who want to know more about him, this article will cover everything from the official drip marketing posts.

Genshin Impact official drip marketing reveals Wriothesley's constellation, background, and more

Official artwork from HoYoLAB (Image via HoYoverse)

Wriothesley is finally confirmed as the upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact. The latest drip marketing posts have revealed official artwork showing his final character design and released tons of details about him. This has excited the community as they get to know more about another Fontaine character who is also leaked to be added to the Standard banner.

Descriptions from the official announcements reveal the following:

"Navia, do you remember when I refused the title of 'Baron' bestowed upon me by the Palais Mermonia a few years back? Well, that's beside the point. Today, I finally met the Administrator of the Fortress of Meropide. I had always assumed that 'Duke' was simply a hollow title too... But it turns out that Wriothesley is far more worldly than he looks."

This is a conversation between the current and former presidents of Spina di Rosula, Navia, and Callas. It also implies that there is more to Wriothesley than meets the eye. He's not just a mere 'Duke', and there's something worldly and enigmatic about him.

More about his background and constellation

Wriothesley's dual roles as "Emissary of Solitary Iniquity" and "Lord of the Fortress of Meropide" are both intriguing. His enigmatic authority over the Fortress, as well as the underlying conflicts within it, appear to mirror the quiet depths of the sea beneath it. The analogy to a bowl of soup, where infiltrators vanish like breadcrumbs, highlights his domain's impenetrability in Genshin Impact.

It's fascinating to see how Wriothesley handles difficult situations with such poise, even when praised. His ability to provide the "tranquility" sought by those seeking order in their lives is an intriguing twist.

In Genshin Impact, Cerberus as Wriothesley's constellation is a cliche choice, but it's also kind of interesting as the similarity can be seen both in his character design and his profession. Both have elements of silver accessories on them and are guards of the underground prison.

Overall, Wriothesley looks like a valuable addition to Genshin Impact's roster. Speculation suggests players look forward to September 17 or October 18, 2023, for him to debut.