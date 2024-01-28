Genshin Impact Xbalanque leaks: Natlan character type, appearance, and more rumors

Xbalanque is a character who might be introduced in Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, it is still unconfirmed whether they are a male or female entity, and many players might not even be aware of them since they haven't made an in-game appearance yet. Interestingly, recent leaks hint that Xbalanque is an adult male character who has a Pyro vision. They're expected to be the strongest playable unit from the nation of Pyro Natlan.

The leaker also claims that the rumored entity is supposedly liked by Genshin Impact officials and has a chance to be favored during the beta. Here's everything Travelers need to know about Xbalanque.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change. The article will also address Xbalanque as him/he to avoid confusion.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest Xbalanque is an adult Pyro male character

According to the leaks via White, Xbalanque is expected to be the most powerful playable unit from Natlan. It is speculated that this is an adult male character and has a Pyro vision. Furthermore, Xbalanque is rumored to have dark skin, which shouldn't come as a surprise since it has already been confirmed that some citizens in the Pyro nation have darker skin, similar to those in Sumeru.

For example, Vanessa, founder of the Knights of Favonius, is a Muratan and has tanned skin. Travelers might also remember Iansan from the Teyvat Chapter Storyline: Travail. This individual was featured in the Natlan section and had a darker skin tone.

Vanessa and Iansan (Image via HoYoverse)

At any rate, the leak also mentions that Xbalanque is liked by the Genshin Impact staff, including the story team and the higher-ups. Thus, it is speculated that the character will probably be very strong. Moreover, his power level seems to have been determined already. As such, the officials might give him even more buffs during the beta to make him even stronger and a meta unit.

For those unaware, Xbalanque introduced Neuvillette in the latter's official drip marketing post, which mentioned the following:

"Someday, when they return, their true ordeal will begin."

Interestingly, the post also referred to Xbalanque as the "One Emtombed With the Primal Fire," which means that he might play a huge role in the Natlan Archon Quest. Unfortunately, there's not much information on this character as of this writing since he are yet to appear or even be mentioned in the game.

Natlan will be released in the Genshin Impact 5.0 update. Assuming the updates follow the regular schedule, Travelers can expect the patch to go live on August 28, 2024.