Genshin Impact leak explains Natlan's demography and region inspiration

It is already known that every nation in Genshin Impact's world of Teyvat is based on real-life countries and cultures. For example, Liyue is based on China, and Inazuma is based on Japan. Since Natlan is the next in line for a release in v5.0, many players are naturally curious about the inspiration for the Pyro region. Currently, not much is known about the region besides the fact that it is the Nation of War.

Fortunately, new Genshin Impact leaks from a reliable source have surfaced that share information on Natlan's potential demography and region inspiration. More on it is covered in this article.

Note: This is merely based on leaks and speculations and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact leaks hint at the inspiration behind Natlan's demography

Natlan Act V (Image via HoYoverse)

Natlan is the sixth nation in Teyvat and will be released in Genshin Impact's version 5.0 update. At the moment, only a few things are known about the Pyro nation, some of which were revealed at the end of Fontain's Archon Quest.

Expand Tweet

According to the leaks from hxg_diluc, Natlan's culture seems to have been inspired by Aztec/Maya, Africa, and Spain. For this reason, the leaker also claims that the people of the Pyro Nation will be both tanned and fair-skinned, similar to Sumeru.

Iansan and Vennessa (Image via HoYoverse)

It is safe to assume that the leaks are true for the most part since there is evidence. Firstly, both Iansan and Vennessa are tanned. For those unaware, the former briefly appeared during Natlan's preview in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline and is also expected to be one of the upcoming playable characters.

Vennessa, on the other hand, is a Muratan as well as the hero and founder of the Knights of Favonius in Mondstadt. Thus, it is likely that travelers will meet more tanned characters in Genshin Impact's Natlan.

Furthermore, Iansan's name might be a reference to the Orisha Ọya-Iyansan in the Yoruba religion, also known as "Iansã" in Latin America. In addition, the music played during Natlan's preview in the Teyvat Chapter Storyline includes guitar and castanets, often heard in traditional Spanish music.

Natlan is expected to be released around August 2024. Travelers can expect more leaks about potential playable characters from the Pyro nation and its lore in future updates.