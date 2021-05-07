Genshin Impact YouTuber finds a secret room glitch in Housing realm: Here is how to do it

Genshin Impact has introduced Travelers to an entirely new world with the addition of the housing realm feature.

Players now have a home of their very own to decorate and an outdoor landscape. However, it’s been recently discovered that the new realm feature has a few tricks that the developers may not have known about.

Many players are already aware that Genshin Impact is no stranger to bugs and glitches. Now, thanks to YouTuber taka gg, players have discovered several new bugs in the housing system that allow them to enter one of the closed rooms on the upper floor of their home.

How to use the Genshin Impact glitch to enter the secret room in the Housing realm

When players first select their realm layout, they are given a landscape that’s entirely empty aside from an unfurnished home.

Depending on the realm layout selected, Travelers receive either a Liyue Estate or a Mondstadt Mansion. Both of these main homes have three accessible rooms on the bottom floor and two locked rooms upstairs.

How to enter the secret room in the Liyue Estate

Geo Traveler using a glitch to climb to the second story room in the Genshin Impact Housing realm (image via taka gg)

To enter a locked room in the Liyue Estate, players should first make sure Geo Traveler is on the team. Players should navigate to the back left room on the bottom floor and use Geo Traveler’s Elemental Skill at the entrance to the room.

The Traveler can then get on top of the meteorite and jump up to glitch through the ceiling and enter the secret second story room.

How to enter the secret room in the Mondstadt Mansion

Diluc using Pine Folding Screens to glitch through the ceiling in Genshin Impact (image via taka gg)

Players should keep in mind that the same glitch doesn’t work for players who selected the Cool Isle realm layout, which offers the Mondstadt-themed home. There is, however, another glitch that these players can use to get to an upstairs room in their mansion.

To take advantage of this bug, Cool Isle players should set up a minimum of four Pine Folding Screens in a 2X2 arrangement as close to one another as possible in the back right room of their home.

With this setup complete, players can use a smaller character to run lengthwise through the middle of the screens before switching to a taller character and jumping.

The character will glitch up and slide to the middle of the four screens. For a moment, they will be stuck in the middle of the screen before finally glitching upward into the room above them.

