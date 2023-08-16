Gentle Monster x Overwatch 2: Skins, release date, and more

Overwatch 2 has risen from the slumps and has been providing its players with a plethora of new content and releases. Blizzard recently released their new Season 6: Invasion, which has captivated their playerbase and made the game fun to play again. Season 6 has brought along with it a new Support hero, Illari, new story missions, two new maps, a new co-op mode, new cosmetics, and much more. It is one of the most anticipated and best updates of the game since its release.

With all the hype around the new Season, Blizzard is actively trying to glorify the game with the announcement of the new collab. Famous for their popular collabs and considering the success these have generated, Blizzard has confirmed more premier collaborations in the future, one of which may truly be underway with Gentle Monster.

Everything to know about the Gentle Monster x Overwatch 2 collaboration

With a partnership event with Twitch already rumored, Blizzard has proclaimed another exciting collab with a South Korean brand, Gentle Monster on August 16.

Gentle Monster is a high-end sunglasses and optical glasses brand from South Korea. With this, Overwatch 2 will get exclusive cosmetics that you can buy from the featured shop. It is rumored that each cosmetic item will cost around $20, equivalent to in-game currency.

Featured skins and release date

Blizzard has released one artwork along with their announcement of the collab. The artwork features D.Va wearing a pink sweater with white stripes down the sides, and most importantly, really cool yellow shades to emphasize the collab.

Expand Tweet

It can be expected, however, that it will bring more skins and other cosmetic items to Overwatch 2 as we wait for it to be released into the game. Blizzard is trying to hype up the event with players getting more and more curious about the details.

Thankfully, the wait will not be tedious, as the collaboration is set to release on August 16, 2023.

The community is really excited to see what a collab with a glasses brand will bring to the game. It can mean the dawn of new, unique skins and other cosmetics which might even be available for a limited period.

However, it is all speculation as we wait for more announcements from Blizzard. Safe to say that Blizzard is going forward with a bunch of collaborations and partnerships to bring the community together and bring Overwatch 2 back to its former glory.