How to get Legendary Captain Torbjorn skin in Overwatch 2?

Overwatch 2 is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Blizzard Entertainment. The game just released a plethora of fresh content with the all-new Season 6: Invasion. There is a new Support hero incoming named Illari, two unique maps to play on, story missions, a co-op game mode, and much more. Blizzard is hoping to reel in new players to compete with the other multiplayer FPS games out there.

With the new Season and all its content, Blizzard has partnered up with Twitch and announced a few exclusive drops if you link your accounts. You need to get on Twitch and watch Overwatch 2 content for a specific amount of time to get your drop items.

Overwatch 2 players can earn Captain Torbjorn Legendary skin via Twitch streams

Legendary Captain Torbjorn skin via Twitch (Image via Overwatch Cavalry)

Blizzard's first-person shooter is in an exciting and fun place right now. There is a lot of new content and much more to come in the upcoming days. According to the popular @OWCavalry on Twitter, one of those is the limited-time drops from Twitch on August 24.

You can link your game and Twitch accounts and watch Overwatch 2 streams to get these exclusive drops. You get a total of three drops, each for a specific amount of time spent. The drops are as follows -

Coastal namecard – watch for two hours

Torbjorn Battleship voice line – watch for five hours

Legendary Captain Torbjorn skin – watch for nine hours

While it's an impressive deal with players getting exclusive drops (including a Legendary skin) for free, the community is not exactly happy. The skin, Captain Torbjorn, was previously available as part of the Sea Captain Torbjorn bundle, and players had to pay 1900 Overwatch coins to get it. Now that others can get the same skin for basically free of cost, it is not fair to the veterans of the game.

Having said that, if you have previously missed out, hop onto Twitch on August 24 and expand your collection. You can watch any Overwatch 2 stream, which will count toward your progression for the drops.