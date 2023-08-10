Overwatch 2 leaks show upcoming Season 6 hero skins

Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion has arrived. The update dropped on August 10, 2023, and Blizzard Entertainment looks set to bring the title back to its former glory with all the new features. The season has a lot to offer. From a new support hero to fresh story missions and a bunch of balance changes, it is a fantastic time to invest time in the first-person shooter again if you are an OG.

One of the most exciting things in Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion is the introduction of the new hero skins.

All new leaked hero skins in Overwatch 2 Season 6 Invasion

According to Twitter (X) user @OWCavalry, a bunch of new hero skins will be released in Overwatch 2 as purchasable shop items. Their exact release dates, however, are unknown.

The leaked skins are as follows:

1) Rugby Junker Queen

This looks like an American football-themed skin with padded armor for Junker Queen. It has a bright yellow and green color combination and will cost 1000 coins.

2) Carved Orisa

This will reportedly be a medieval-themed skin for Orisa. It has a golden brown color and will cost 1000 coins.

3) Fire Engine Bastion

This skin looks comical with the fire brigade design in the classic red and yellow colors. It is meant for Bastion and will cost 1900 coins.

4) Aviation Junkrat

One of the more old-school skins for Junkrat, this one has blades and ammunition designed to make it look artillery-themed. It will cost 1000 coins in the store.

5) Flower Child Mei

This skin suits Mei perfectly, thanks to the colorful dress and sunglasses. It will cost 1900 coins.

6) Nebula Reaper

This skin is space-themed and perfect for a dark and deadly character like Reaper. His dress and cloak feature numerous stars and the wavy nature of the cosmos. This cosmetic will cost 1000 coins.

7) Quicksilver Sombra

This Sombra skin looks very clean and is silver in color. It will be purchasable for 1000 coins.

8) Time Keeper Kiriko

This Kiriko skin features an old-school, assassin-type outfit with hourglasses and sundials. It will cost 1900 coins.

9) Synthwave Lifeweaver

This skin has a colorful and mystical aura to it. It features a bright purple outfit with wings that resemble lotus petals. Lifeweaver is also holding a lotus hologram in his hands. This cosmetic will cost 1000 coins.

10) Rosewood Moira

This dark, eerie-looking skin for Moira features a light and dark brown outfit with a red eye patch. It will cost 1000 Overwatch coins.

11) Heavy Metal Junker Queen

This Junker Queen skin certainly lives up to its name with the leopard outfit design and the spikes coming out of it. It will cost 1900 coins.

These are all the leaked skins that we have seen so far for the new Overwatch 2 update.

There has been no official announcement yet, but it is just a matter of time before Blizzard Entertainment confirms these cosmetics.