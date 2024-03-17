GeorgeNotFound's second response to the alleged assault controversy summarized

Dream SMP co-founder GeorgeNotFound has made a second response video, following Caitibugzz's reply on his first clip. The latter's reply, posted on X, stated that even though she had not provided George verbal consent, they had engaged in a sexual act in Dream's room, where other parties were present.

For those uninitiated, Caitibuzz is a Twitch creator who has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by GeorgeNotFound "at the beginning of the summer" of 2023. The incident purportedly took place following VidCon at a hotel in Dream's room.

Caitibugzz has alleged that George touched her inappropriately and asked her if she was "ticklish." Moreover, fellow streamer Novaruu has come out in support of Twitch streamer and also accused George of having a "weird tickling kink."

Caitibugzz has published several screenshots of her conversations with the Minecraft personality and talked about the pair cuddling. Caiti has talked about several other aspects of the encounter, which GeorgeNotFound has categorically addressed in his latest response video.

This article goes over the different elements of the latest clip made by the Dream-SMP co-founder, where he addresses the allegation.

GeorgeNotFound's second response video explained

Starting his second response video, GeorgeNotFound clarified that he had posted some tweets on X after the allegation was made as he did not want to go "radio silence" on the matter. He also stated that his tweet after his first clip, addressing the accusation, was not meant to be an "admission of guilt."

Drinking games

Caitibugzz's mention of the messages in her reply to George's first video (Image via caitibugzz/X)

In his first response clip to the accusation, he showcased text conversations where Caiti's group had exhibited a desire to play drinking games. However, she stated that the messages were from her friends and that it was not her who had encouraged the games. GeorgeNotFound, in his latest video, had this to say in response:

"So, first she acknowledges the texts that I showed about them talking about wanting to play the drinking games are real, but that they were from her friends. So, this is reasonable. I only brought up that point because the implication was that it was kind of creepy of us, and we were forcing the game on them. In reality, it was mutually talked about, and everyone was just having fun."

Coming back the second night

Caiti's response on why she went back to George's hotel room on the second night (Image via caitibugzz/X)

Caiti has mentioned that she and George went to Dream's hotel room on two nights and stated that the alleged assault took place on the second one. However, she had not mentioned this earlier.

She went to Dream's hotel room as "her friends wanted to" and had heard that a different creator whom she wanted to meet was in the room. However, she later found out that this individual had "left an hour earlier."

Instagram messages exchanged between the two (Image via GeorgeNotFound Streams/YouTube)

Responding to this, GeorgeNotFound stated that many creators were going "in and out" of Dream's hotel room throughout the event, so she could have potentially heard of "anyone" being there. Further, he stated that the "banter" shared between the two on Instagram via text led him to believe that she wanted George, in particular, to be there. Here's what he said:

"She was messaging me, bantering about whether or not I would actually be there or not. And that made me think that she wanted me to be there, but I don't know, maybe she didn't care, and she just wanted to see the other creator or just to be with her friends."

Instagram DMs following the incident

Caiti on why she kept messaging George following the incident (Image via caitibugzz/X)

Caiti has stated that she kept talking to GeorgeNotFound following the incident as she felt "lucky" to be interacting with a "verified account." George said that he did not know that she had watched his videos. It saddened him that seemingly the only reason she messaged him was because of his fame. He said:

"This is not something that I was thinking about at all. I wasn't aware that she ever watched my content in the past. That was never brought up. This actually makes me feel pretty bad. The only reason she was messaging me was because I have subscribers or something. I would never want that. Again, the only reason I actually brought up us messaging after the fact was to show that we were still friendly afterwards and that I didn't know that she was uncomfortable at the time."

The "unmentioned friend"

Caiti talking about the online friend that GeorgeNotFound had met the same day (Image via caitibugzz/X)

Caiti has mentioned that one individual left George's room "early," and hence she didn't talk about him earlier. However, she attached a message sent by him to someone else in the room, which read:

"I'm currently watching George (26) cuddle with Caiti (18)."

Responding to this, George stated:

"She shows a text message that she says is from him from the night where this happened where he says this. Obviously, this is implying that he was kind of uncomfortable with what was happening and also that he knew her age despite just meeting her. And when I first saw this, this actually majorly changed my perspective on the night because that would mean that my friend was also uncomfortable and somehow knew her age when I didn't.... So, I reached out to my friend to talk to him about it, and it turns out that he actually didn't send this message."

In his latest video, GeorgeNotFound can be seen in conversation with an online friend on the matter, with the latter confirming that he had not sent the text. According to this individual, he'd got to know about the message when George sent it to him.

Further, the friend gave his perspective on the incident, with him having the opinion that it was a "misunderstanding" between George and Caiti and that everyone that night was "having a good time." He stated that he had left the party around 3 am to "get Tacos."

"We cuddled"

Caiti on the pair cuddling that night (Image via caitibugzz/X)

Caiti has mentioned that a lot of the cuddling was allegedly initiated by GeorgeNotFound and that she did not know that it was an "invitation" for things to turn sexual. Responding to this, the Minecraft SNP co-founder stated it was something he believed to be "mutual." He suggested it was not entirely initiated by him, saying:

"I do think a lot of the cuddling was initiated by me, but some of it wasn't. I was also drunk, but my impression at the time was that it was very mutual.... I don't think just cuddling is an invitation for anything. I only brought the cuddling up because it's something that she didn't mention at all in her original stream."

"Could have moved, and stayed when her friends left"

Caiti on why she chose to stay after he friends left and did not move from her sitting place (Image via caitibugzz/X)

Caiti has said she did not want to move away from George since she did not want to be an "obvious hit to his ego" and that she did not want someone with a large following to hate her. Further, she stated that she did not make the conscious decision "to stay" even after her friends had left and "put up with it" as a "price to pay" for being around big creators.

GeorgeNotFound stated that he did not think about the possibility of this "power imbalance" and apologized for not being aware of it at the time:

"This makes me feel terrible. It's something that she mentions throughout. This 'power imbalance.' But this is not something at all that I was thinking about at the time. She was a VidCon invited guest, she had a hotel room on the same floor as Dream, she was friends with my friends, and honestly, I just never imagined that this is something that she could have thought, and I do think that's my problem. I should have been aware of this, or at least the possibility of this being the case, and I am sorry. I feel terrible about it."

GeorgeNotFound further apologized for assuming that Caiti was 21 years old at the time. Responding to another allegation that he knew her age, as it was written in her Instagram bio, he stated that her age was not displayed on her profile bio but on her username.

He added that it was not visible to him at the time due to her account being a "business account," which prevents special characters in usernames from being displayed.