Get Assassin's Creed Syndicate for free on PC: How to claim, end date, and more

In a neat surprise, Assassin's Creed Syndicate is available for free on the Ubisoft storefront. This limited-time deal allows players to add the acclaimed 2015 open-world stealth game to their library forever. Such giveaways from the French publisher are rare, so players should not miss out on this. It should be noted that this offer is only for PC players via Ubisoft Connect.

This article will outline the steps that players need to go through to redeem the game before the offer expires.

How long will Assassin's Creed Syndicate be available for free, and how can it be redeemed?

This deal grants players a free copy of the standard version of the game. It will be up for grabs from November 27, 2023, until December 6, 2023. With well over a week at hand, players can take their time. Here are the steps to add the game to your library:

Redeem via the Ubisoft store

Click on this link to land on the store page to claim Assassin's Creed Syndicate. Once there, follow these steps:

Click on the login tab on the top right and enter your Ubisoft account details.

After logging in, navigate to the Free tab for the game, which has the Standard Edition.

Select "Play Now," which will add the game to your library.

Open the Ubisoft Connect PC client to download the game and start playing

The game can be added to the library through the Ubisoft Connect app too (Screenshot via Sportskeeda)

Redeem via the Ubisoft Connect client

Log in to your account on the Ubisoft Connect PC app.

Navigate to the Home screen and scroll to the "Play for free" section.

The first banner should showcase the free promotion for Assassin's Creed Syndicate. Click "Claim Now" to head to the game page.

Claim the game to add it to the library.

Regardless of what method players choose, this will tie the game permanently to their account, ensuring they can redownload and play it even after the offer ends.

What is Assassin's Creed Syndicate about?

Developed by Ubisoft Quebec, it is a successor to the universally praised Assassin's Creed Unity. Instead of one protagonist like past entries, it features two sibling assassins: Evie and Jacob. The game is set in 1868 during the Second Industrial Revolution in London, pitting the duo against the Templar threat.

Unlike modern entries in the series, the game follows the traditional Assassin's Creed gameplay structure and design. Players will explore a sizable open world, ambushing hostile forces and avoiding enemy detection. This freebie is a great opportunity for players who missed out on the popular stealth game back when it came out.