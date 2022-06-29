Get to know the Black Eagles from Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Players in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes all have a big decision to make when they start up a file: which of the three paths do they choose? Veterans know each house, their units and lords, but newcomers might feel a little lost.

What beginners might not know, in this case, is that the Black Eagles has one of the most interesting mix of characters throughout the game. Their lord is also integral to both the stories of this game and Three Houses, its predecessor.

Scarlet Blaze path from Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes features a nice mix of characters

Edelgard von Hresvelg, lord of the Black Eagles and heir to the Adrestian Empire, is perhaps the most serious of the three lords. She is very dedicated to her craft and tries endlessly to make the Black Eagles the best house in Fodlan.

She is also not a big fan of the Church of Serios. There are reasons for this, but those are for gamers to find out, as it has a lot to do with the game's central conflict. Edlegard is also a beast with an Axe, boasting one of the best Strength stats in the game.

Hubert von Vestra is Edlegard’s right-hand man. He knows everything about Edelgard’s motivations and is willing to do whatever to see them fulfilled.

Of course, based on his dialogue and appearance, he isn’t the most friendly bloke in Fodlan. However, he is devoted to Edelgard and the other members of his house. Hubert is one of the best mages in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, with a forte in dark magic.

Ferdinand von Aegir is a name that players should get used to hearing in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Ferdinand loves pronouncing his full name as well as destroying enemies with his lance. He fosters a bit of a rivalry with Edelgard which keeps him focused on his training. He isn’t the strongest unit in Fodlan, but is more of a mix of stats with solid Defense, Dexterity and Speed.

Petra has one of the fastest Speed stats in the game (Image via Omega Force)

Caspar von Bergliez is a typical hothead who prefers punching to talking. He has a strained relationship with his father, who gamers get to learn more about in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes. Caspar is quite skilled with an axe, though not as much as his house leader.

Linhardt von Herving has a broad knowledge base, carrying many secrets about the lore of Fodlan. Unfortunately, he doesn’t like battling as much as napping. If gamers manage to get him on the battlefield, though, he can be a potent healer.

Bernadetta von Varley, daughter of Count Varley, is likely the most antisocial person in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Houses. She prefers to stay in her room all day, but gets out of her shell more thanks to interactions with Shez (and Byleth in Three Houses). Bernadetta is an archer with a huge amount of Dexterity, making her really reliable.

Dorothea Arnault came into the Black Eagles through her small singing career at the Opera House in Adrestia, where she performed with Professor Manuela. While Dorothea is a potent mage, many players elect to make her a dancer based on her performance history.

Petra Macneary, a foreigner from the land of Brigid, is a proud and dedicated individual. She is struggling a bit with the English language, but is getting a grasp on things with help from Edelgard. Petra's biggest strength is her blistering speed.

Monica von Ochs is perhaps the most mysterious member of the Black Eagles. In Fire Emblem: Three Houses, she was taken over by an evil doppelganger, so players didn’t really get to know her. However, in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes, she appears to have returned as herself.

