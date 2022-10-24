The BTS x Cookie Run: Kingdom collab has added a whole new game mode to the Kingdom Builder RPG for the next few weeks. Rhythm games, with a small story aspect as well, are a great throwback to CRK's parent game OvenBreak, to the tune of the K-pop group's biggest hits.

This mini-game offers some stellar rewards, most notably being the main source for Army Bombs, the resources required to make draws from the special BTS Gacha. Read on to find out how to ace every level in the new Cookie Run: Kingdom mini-game and get that perfect combo.

Tips for BTS Mini Game in Cookie Run: Kingdom

Two of the biggest problems players will face in the Rhythm Concerts in Cookie Run: Kingdom is the tiles' speed and difficulty distinguishing between the lanes and the tiles.

For the first issue, the speed of the tiles can be reduced via the Settings tab on the screen before players start any Song Level. Readers would think simply reducing the speed would be the best option here, but the game increases the number of tiles when the speed is reduced.

So the best bet to get a perfect score would be to decrease it slightly, between 1.7 and 1.9. At these speeds, Cookie Run: Kingdom players will have more time to react without an exponentially increased number of tiles.

For the second issue, maximizing the Lane Transparency and minimizing the Background Transparency will turn the lanes black and the tiles a deeper purple, helping players distinguish between the two more easily.

The Story Mode stages between the different songs offer some great rewards on the first clear and when players clear them again. These story mode stages also relate to the Tales of Bangtan storyline released on the official Cookie Run: Kingdom YouTube channel.

Army Bombs, Star Jellies, and more are available on each clear. The additional benefit is that you can play these levels without using any Stamina Jellies (but they require Tickets).

The running stage before the Rhythm Concerts also follows the beat of the song that the level is of. The arrangement of the Army Bombs, coins, and even the obstacles follow such a pattern that players can groove to the music while playing the running stages, so even if you're not an active BTS listener, it would be worth your while to familiarize yourself with the music.

The difficulty level of both the Rhythm Concert and the running stage will increase with each song level going forward from Dynamite. For optimum results, Cookie Run: Kingdom players are advised to first clear all three difficulties with a minimum A grade (Normal, Hard, and Master) of each Song Level before moving forward. This will maximize the rewards from the first time players clear each level.

The BTS event is scheduled to be a part of the game until mid-January, which will likely mean that the special BTS Gacha is also available for a very limited time. Mastering these Rhythm stages and getting your hands on as many Army Bombs as you can before then should be a central focus for readers who want to use the formidable BTS Cookies in their Cookie Run: Kingdom team.

