Get Sonic Frontiers 30% off at Steam Winter Sales 2022

Sonic Frontiers, the latest installment of the long-standing dash-and-run platform adventure series published by Sega, is 30% off right now at Steam Winter Sales 2022.

Sonic Frontiers presents an unprecedented sonic experience as the title introduces an open-world setup for the first time in the franchise’s history. Taking place on the vibrant and colorful Starfall Island, Sonic the Hedgehog joins forces with a bunch of other likable characters to vanquish a ton of challenging bosses in this bold new adventure.

Interested buyers may simply visit Steam's official website and follow these simple steps to purchase Sonic Frontiers at Steam Winter Sales 2022.

Here’s a quick navigation guide to Sonic Frontiers at Steam Winter Sales 2022

Sonic Frontiers location: Steam Winter Sales 2022 – Adventure Games – Platformer (Image via Steam)

As soon as users open up the Steam website and log into their Steam account, the Steam Winter Sales 2022 section will be right in front of them. The entire Steam Winter Sales section is well-laid out into individual genres, therefore, navigation shouldn’t be a hassle.

Scroll down until you come across all the categories, and click on the Adventure section. Once the Adventure Games section opens up, look for various sub-genres represented as tabs at the top of the screen.

Click on the Platformer tab to open up the Platformer game section. Be sure to check out other Platformer Adventure games as well while you nab Sonic Frontiers at just ₹2499. The price drop comes after a 30% discount from the original cost of ₹3499.

Alternatively, you may type Sonic Frontiers on the Search Bar located on the Winter Sales 2022 homepage, which you’ll come across from now till January 5, 2023.

Why should you get excited about Sonic Frontiers and buy it?

The Sonic Team has outdone itself with Sonic Frontiers by introducing an open-world adventure. Players are free to speed dash and run anywhere they feel like in the Starfall Islands, brimming with beautiful landscapes such as dense forests, mountains, and deserts. In addition, Sonic Frontiers has many attacking speed-dash combos that players can execute against powerful enemy bosses.

However, if one feels the urge to compete on some classic speed-running tracks of the old-school sonic era, they may simply visit cyberspace portals spread throughout the Starfall Islands.

With Sonic Frontiers, publisher SEGA and the Sonic Team have truly rolled the dice. It’s an ambitious project, to say the least, for a Sonic Adventure with some story elements built into it as well.

While the game may not be perfect, fans worldwide seem to have enjoyed Sonic Frontiers. If open-ended dash-and-run is the direction for the Sonic franchise, fans have a lot to look forward to.

