Get The Yakuza Complete Series at 50% off - Where to buy, games included, and more

The Yakuza Complete Series, which comes packed with all the latest mainline Yakuza games as well as the Kiwami spin-offs, is available at a staggering 50 percent off during the ongoing GOG Autumn Sale 2023. Much like the seasonal Steam sales, GOG's Autumn Sale offers truly lucrative deals on games that you might not want to miss out on.

However, unlike Steam, GOG allows you to get most of the titles without the restrictions of a DRM (digital rights management) program. Getting your games without DRM essentially allows you to keep them forever without having to rely on third-party software to install and play.

The Yakuza series has recently witnessed a surge in popularity thanks to some stellar recent releases from RGG Studio. And if you're still missing out on the classic Yakuza games, the GOG Autumn Sale offer is a great option for you.

Where can you buy The Yakuza Complete Series for 50% off?

You can grab a copy of The Yakuza Complete Series from GOG at 50 percent off during their Autumn Sale 2023. The deal will be available to claim from August 28, 2023, up until September 11, 2023. You can get the game on GOG's PC launcher. However, to avoid the hassle of installing a DRM, you can buy the game from GOG's official website and download the installer.

Since it's DRM-free, you can keep the installer and play the game whenever preferred without worrying about launcher-involved activation.

What games are included in The Yakuza Complete Series?

The Yakuza Complete Series includes seven top-tier single-player action-adventure entries at a massively discounted price on GOG. The bundle even offers each game as a separate installer, giving you full control over the download and installation process. Here are all the titles packed within the bundle:

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

The Complete Series is a perfect package for newcomers looking to dive into the entire Yakuza games catalog before the upcoming eighth mainline entry - Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Unfortunately, the bundle does not include every major mainline title, missing out on Yakuza 7, i.e., Yakuza: Like a Dragon. However, you can pick it up from GOG, which offers the DRM-free version at a 50 percent discount, the same as the Complete Series collection.