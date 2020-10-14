'Getting cancelled everyday': The Tana Mongeau diss track drops online and it's brutal

Tana Mongeau is an online internet personality and OnlyFans creator who has millions of followers across various social media platforms.

The 22-year-old social media star rose to prominence through her 'storytime' videos and her relationships with actress Bella Thorne and Jake Paul, which continue to be a source of interest among the general public.

Tana Mongeau was recently trending online when she came up with a 'unique' campaign strategy for Joe Biden, which encouraged fans to vote for the septuagenarian in exchange for nudes.

This campaign called 'BootyForBiden' became a major talking point across various social media platforms as the internet accused her of committing an 'electoral crime', considering this campaign apparently resulted in 10,000 confirmed votes for Biden:

Tana mongeau confirms she has influenced 10,000 people to vote for Joe Biden, promising them nude photos in response.

She also ended up losing her YouTube verification for a couple of days on account of what she claimed to be an upload issue:

UPDATE: Tana Mongeau responds to losing verification and electoral crime allegations. Tana says "i only recieved [sic] ppl telling me what they wanted to do." She adds "i lost youtube verification because i accidentally f*cked up uploading in the backend of my account."

From her recent publicity stunts to her past controversies, which range from racist comments to hosting a scammy convention called TanaCon, one can gauge that Tana Mongeau certainly seems to have a penchant for courting controversy.

Keeping in mind her controversial nature, a YouTuber called void, who is known for his diss tracks on celebrities such as RiceGum and Jake Paul, recently released a no-holds-barred track on Tana Mongeau.

The Tana Mongeau Diss Track ft. Void

Despite recently posting an apology video, where she took accountability for her past offences, the general audience continues to remain skeptical of the OnlyFans star, who seems to have a rather noticeable proclivity towards controversy.

The Tana Mongeau diss track does not mince words as the lyrics absolutely tear into her controversial personality.

Check out some of the lyrics of the song which touch upon a range of issues which include her marriage to Jake Paul and her apology video:

"Sending naked pics, saying vote for Biden, copped a felony jail is where you reside in"

"Getting cancelled like every other day, you a dumb, fake thot and that's all I gotta say "

"You got all the money, you got all the clout, but you crying everyday, sorry ass sellout"

"We ain't forget about them fake ass apologies, even all your fans know you're lying pathologically "

"Thinking that you hot but hated by the majority, acting like the average white girl at a sorority"

"Stop betraying all your friends, stop scamming all your fans...stop lying to yourself, you're a Paris Hilton wannabe"

As the diss track continues to rake in views online, it remains to be seen what course Tana Mongeau's career ends up taking in the long run.