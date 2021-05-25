Getting gunbutt kills in Call of Duty: Warzone

In Call of Duty: Warzone, taking down targets at a distance is the norm, but sometimes a personal touch is required, especially when it comes to certain in-game challenges.

"Gunbutt" kills is using the butt of a firearm and smashing the opponent with it. In previous Call of Duty entries, different melee options were available such as a knife attack. In Warzone, the attack varies depending on which weapon is currently held. If an opponent has no armor plating, two gunbutts should be enough to kill them. For players struggling to get gunbutt kills, there are a few ways to help progress along.

COD Warzone: Perks and attachments to improve melee ability

Image via Activision

In Warzone, there are very rare instances in which melee is effective, with so many close-range options capable of hosing down enemies in a hail of bullets. For those looking to rack up gunbutt kills, some help may be warranted to speed up progress and improve chances at securing that melee takedown:

Hotkey /button access : It may seem trivial, but mapping the melee attack to a very accessible and easy to remember hotkey or button can help with response time when the opportunity to use a gunbutt attack arises.

: It may seem trivial, but mapping the melee attack to a very accessible and easy to remember hotkey or button can help with response time when the opportunity to use a gunbutt attack arises. Weapon Mobility : In order to get gunbutt kills in Warzone, players will need to be quick on their feet and be capable of closing the distance fast. Selecting a weapon with a high mobility rating will ensure players aren't hindered at closing the distance by a clunky weapon.

: In order to get gunbutt kills in Warzone, players will need to be quick on their feet and be capable of closing the distance fast. Selecting a weapon with a high mobility rating will ensure players aren't hindered at closing the distance by a clunky weapon. Attachments for Mobility : While in the Gunsmith menu, certain attachments to weapons will show a "+ Movement Speed" tooltip when equipped. These will further boost the mobility already provided by the lightweight weapon and make player operators even faster.

: While in the Gunsmith menu, certain attachments to weapons will show a "+ Movement Speed" tooltip when equipped. These will further boost the mobility already provided by the lightweight weapon and make player operators even faster. Melee Perks : Perks such as Fast Melee and Heavy Hitter can provide some marginal benefit when using gunbutt attacks but are typically not needed and are better served being replaced by perks similar to Ghost and Tracker that keep players off the radar and capable of tracking targets. Double Time is also helpful for a perk complement, as moving quickly is paramount to success.

: Perks such as Fast Melee and Heavy Hitter can provide some marginal benefit when using gunbutt attacks but are typically not needed and are better served being replaced by perks similar to Ghost and Tracker that keep players off the radar and capable of tracking targets. Double Time is also helpful for a perk complement, as moving quickly is paramount to success. If they're down, they still count : If an opponent is shot down in Warzone and is in the crawling position, don't worry. They can be killed with gunbutt attacks and that will still count towards challenges. If melee isn't cutting it on its own or targets are heavily armored, shoot them down into the bleedout state first.

