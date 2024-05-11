Ghost of Tsushima delisted from over 180 regions amidst PSN debacle

With less than a week left for Ghost of Tsushima's arrival on PC, more disappointing news has struck the Steam player base. The game has been delisted in over 180 regions and has been made unavailable for purchase there. Only a few weeks ago, the Japanese gaming giant came under fire over the mandatory PSN requirement for Helldivers 2.

This led to a massive backlash from the PC community as players in certain regions did not have the option to create a PSN account, leading to Helldivers 2 being delisted from Valve's storefront in the said regions. Although Sony backed down on the PlayStation Network account requirement, Helldivers 2 is yet to be restored in the Steam storefront in the regions affected by this debacle.

From the looks of it, that will likely not happen anytime soon, and Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima for PC also suffered the same fate.

Ghost of Tsushima removed from over 180 regions in lieu of PSN requirement

Ghost of Tsushima was one of the most eagerly anticipated games among PC users from the PlayStation's exclusive catalog. Although the hype was massive, it seems like many from the PC community will not be able to enjoy Jin Sakai's journey.

Sony has made the call to remove the purchase option for multiple regions that don't have access to PSN. Although SuckerPunch confirmed that you need a PSN account only for Ghost of Tsushima's multiplayer, it seems like now even single-player is off the table for the affected regions.

The game is not completely off Steam's storefront, but it has been restricted in the regions where PSN or PlayStation Network is unavailable. Similar to Helldivers 2, Sony is yet to make an announcement regarding the sudden restriction of its IPs in the affected regions. Refunds have been offered to people who were eager for the game and even pre-purchased it in the said regions.

The gaming community has been certainly affected by these confusing decisions that the big publishers are making. Both Sony and Microsoft have faced backlash over the last few weeks, and this has led to a loss of trust in these corporations.

What the future holds is currently unknown, but one can only hope that the ongoing storm in the industry dies down soon, and people can once again go back to enjoying gaming.