Ghost of Tsushima: How to find the Sarugami armor in Iki Island DLC

The Sarugami Armor from Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island DLC is one of the best armor sets in the game. Apart from providing a massive boost to your resolve, the Sarugami Armor also increases the time window for perfect parries and perfect dodges. Moreover, it boosts the effects of perfect parries and perfect dodges so that you can blind opponents even at the max level.

Needless to say, an armor this good can't be easy to find, but we've got you covered. This article will show you how to find the Sarugami Armor in Iki Island DLC.

How to find Sarugami Armor in Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island DLC

You will be able to find Sarugami Armor in the Ghost of Tsushima Iki Island DLC after you get access to Fune's Refuge. Once you get access to this location, follow the steps below to find the armor.

Step 1: Speak to the storyteller

The storyteller will tell you the tale of Black Hand Riku (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/Gooshy Gaming)

Upon arriving at Fune's Refuge, head to the top of the small settlement. There you'll come across a storyteller. He will tell you the tale of Black Hand Riku, a legendary pirate who always had a demonic monkey by his side, which explains the look of the armor.

Step 2: Head over to Tatsu's Ladder Bamboo Strike

You'll have to fight off Mongols at Tatsu's Ladder Bamboo Strike (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/Gooshy Gaming)

After speaking to the storyteller, you need to travel to Tatsu's Ladder Bamboo Strike. Here you will come across a bunch of Mongols. Take out the Mongols and rescue the prisoner in their camp to advance.

Step 3: Follow the directions given by the Prisoner

You'll be able to spot the glowing river if you look down from the cliff (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/Gooshy Gaming)

The Mongols' prisoner, Minato, will give you the location of a glowing water body. Follow Minato's direction and you should come across the glowing lake with ease. Once you do, follow the glowing water to reach the Mysterious Cave.

Step 4: Enter the Mysterious Cave

You can grab Black Hand Riku's armor after defeating him (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/Gooshy Gaming)

Once you're inside the cave, keep following the main path. You can use your fire arrows to light up the path for yourself. You will eventually come across a glowing pond inside the cave. Stand in the pond, and a fight with Black Hand Riku will begin. Defeat the pirate, and you'll get your hands on the Sarugami Armor.

