How to start Iki Island DLC in Ghost of Tsushima

Many have been wondering how to start the Iki Island DLC in Ghost of Tsushima. The DLC gives the players an entirely new region to explore, filled with activities and missions. You play as Jin and fight your way through the Mongol Army in an attempt to save Iki Island. With Ghost of Tsushima's PC release around the corner, now would be a perfect time to check the DLC out.

However, before diving in, you need to learn how to access it. If you've been having trouble starting the Iki Island DLC in Ghost of Tsushima, we've got you covered. This article will show you how.

How players can start the Iki Island DLC in Ghost of Tsushima

You need access to Toyotama before starting the Iki Island DLC (Image via Sucker Punch || Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/SpicyTamali)

Before starting the Iki Island DLC in Ghost of Tsushima, make sure you've completed the first act of the game's story. If you've already completed the "Shadow of the Samurai" mission, then you should have no issues accessing the DLC. Follow the steps below to start the Iki Island DLC:

Access your journal and set a waypoint to the "Journey into the Past" quest.

Follow the directions until you reach a settlement in Drowned Man’s Shore.

Investigate the settlement to learn that it has been attacked by enemies.

As long as you follow the above-mentioned steps, you will find yourself crossing swords and competing against a Mongol ambush. This will also be the first time you get to see the new Shaman enemies. Deal with the ambush party and get on the boat near the shore to reach Iki Island.

You can ask the fisherman to take you to Iki Island whenever you wish to start the DLC (Image via Sucker Punch || Sony Interactive Entertainment || YouTube/SpicyTamali)

Now, you should be able to access the Iki Island DLC in Ghost of Tsushima without any issues. However, before beginning the DLC, complete everything you need to do on the Island of Tsushima. You won't be able to get off Iki Island before you finish several quests, so it's best to get your affairs in order before leaving.

The enemies you face on Iki Island will also hit harder than the ones you're used to fighting on Tsushima. If you've finished the base game, this might not be an issue. However, if you've just finished Act 1, take your time and explore before you set off to free Iki Island from its invaders.

