Ghost of Tsushima PC release date & time for all regions, pre-order bonuses, and more explored

The Ghost of Tsushima PC release is almost around the corner, and players will finally be able to draw their katanas to defend Jin Sakai's homeland, Tsushima. The crown jewel PlayStation title is finally arriving on PC after years of anticipation, and gamers finally get to join the fight and defeat the Mongols, while also embracing the samurai code of honor.

This article covers everything you must know about Ghost of Tsushima PC's upcoming launch. We'll explore the release date and timing for all regions, pre-order details, and more.

What is Ghost of Tsushima PC's release date and time for all regions?

Ghost of Tsushima PC release date & time for all regions (Image via Nixxes Software)

Ghost of Tsushima PC is supposed to be released on May 16, 2024, for all regions. The exact timings for the launch will vary depending on your region. Here is a list of the launch timings for all the regions:

8:00 AM PDT - Los Angeles (May 16, 2024)

9:00 AM CST - Mexico City (May 16, 2024)

11:00 AM EDT - New York (May 16, 2024)

12 NOON BRT - Rio de Janeiro (May 16, 2024)

4:00 PM BST - London (May 16, 2024)

5:00 PM CEST - Berlin (May 16, 2024)

5:00 PM SAST - Cape Town (May 16, 2024)

7:00 PM GST - Dubai (May 16, 2024)

8:30 PM IST - New Delhi (May 16, 2024)

Midnight JST - Tokyo (May 17, 2024)

1:00 AM AEST - Sydney (May 17, 2024)

3:00 AM NZST - Auckland (May 17, 2024)

The game is available for preloading in Steam, and the download size is a solid 47.1 GB. Note that in PC games, preloading only downloads the game files and the game will still be unplayable till the developers launch a minor patch to access those files.

What are the pre-order bonuses for Ghost of Tsushima PC?

Expand Tweet

Like most other games, the PC version of Ghost of Tsushima has special rewards for pre-ordering the game. Here are the bonus items you will receive if you have pre-ordered the title:

New Game+ Horse travel companion.

Traveler’s Attire - fit for a seasoned warrior.

Broken Armour dyes from Baku’s shop

Ghost of Tsushima will only be available in the Director's Cut edition on PC and is currently priced at $60. The title comes with all the DLCs released on the PlayStation, including the Iki Island expansion.

The Legends co-operative multiplayer mode, which allows crossplay between PlayStation console and PC players, will be a beta feature for now. PC players will not be automatically matched against PS4 or PS5 players, instead, you will have to invite friends from the PSN network to play with them.