Should you pre-order Ghost of Tsushima on PC?

The launch of Ghost of Tsushima on PC is less than a week away, which means you're probably wondering whether you should pre-order the game. However, you may not be sure if you want to spend your cash right now or wait till the reviews roll in so that you can make an informative choice. You might also think it may be worth it because of the perks you get when you pre-purchase the title.

There are quite a few things that you should consider before pre-purchasing Ghost of Tsushima on PC. However, in my opinion, you should wait for the reviews to roll in and skip pre-ordering the game.

This article discusses the goodies you will obtain for pre-ordering Ghost of Tsushima and why they are not good enough for you to buy the game before its official launch on PC.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Pre-order bonuses for Ghost of Tsushima on PC and why they are not worth it

Pre-ordering Ghost of Tsushima for your PC will grant you the following benefits:

New Game+ Horse travel companion.

Traveler’s Attire – fit for a seasoned warrior.

Broken Armour dyes from Baku’s shop.

As you can guess, all of these items are just cosmetics. There are no extra booster packs, broken gear sets, or weapons on the list if rewards. You don't even get early access, whic is normal for so many titles in the AAA genre these days. This makes pre-ordering Ghost of Tsushima on PC rather pointless.

Having said that, if you still want to support Sucker Punch Productions and pre-order the title, you can do so. Ultimately, it all comes down to you as it is your call to make.

Note that if you link up your PSN account with your Steam one, you will receive the following rewards in the game:

Archery Master’s Attire

Charm of Canine Recruitment

You will receive these items even if you don't pre-order the game as long as you connect your PSN and Steam accounts.

