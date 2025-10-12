Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete Eagle Eye Kondo bounty

The Eagle Eye Kondo bounty in Ghost of Yotei is one of the easier bounties to complete. First, you must review and accept the bounty at the Matsumae Castle Bounty Board located in the Oshima Coast region. The board will have other bounties listed, too, which you can pick up and complete after this one. This bounty can be completed quickly, depending on your approach, and may take only around two to five minutes.

This article will give you a full walkthrough of the Ghost of Yotei Eagel Eye Kondo bounty.

The Eagle Eye Kondo bounty in Ghost of Yotei: Location

Meeting the Samurai at Coast of Esan Inlet (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/@WoWQuest)

After accepting the bounty from the aforementioned location, you must navigate your way to the Coast of Esan Inlet. Here, you will encounter a Samurai hiding from enemies. You can choose to ignore him entirely if you wish; however, if you speak with him, he will inform you of the guards and the trained birds looking out for any assailants.

Once you've exhausted his part, you can move forward with the bounty. Eagle Eye Kondo is located on a small island close to the coast. You can either fight all the guards and take out all the birds flying overhead, or swim across to the island and take him out directly. Let us discuss the attack approach in the next section.

Defeat the guards or swim across

Location on the map (Image via Sucker Punch || YouTube/@WoWQuest)

Once you speak with the Samurai, you may draw the enemy's attention quickly. His guards will circle you, and you must take them out one at a time. They are mostly low-health enemies and can be brought down easily.

For better distance management, you can use the bow and the arrow to deal damage. Once you're done fighting and defeating the soldiers up close, you can aim towards Eagle Eye Kondo in Ghost of Yotei and shoot down his guards.

The guards will be holding up wooden shields, but their heads will be visible. They won't make haphazard movements, so you can shoot them one by one with your arrows. Once they are all out, swim across towards the tiny island and defeat Eagle Eye Kondo. He can be overwhelmed with continuous strikes and will not prove to be a difficult opponent.

If you decide to take out all the guards, ensure that you fight behind cover as much as possible because Eagle Eye Kondo's personal guards will shoot at you from across the island.

Alternatively, you can ignore the hidden Samurai, jump into the water, and swim towards the enemy. Engage him in a sword fight. This is a risky attempt, but it may help you complete the bounty faster.

The main bounty also does not boast a big health bar. The soldiers are fairly stationary and do not protect Eagle Eye Kondo in Ghost of Yotei. If you'd like, however, you can use the Kusarigama to destroy their shield and take them down.

Finishing the bounty in Ghost of Yotei will earn you 750 coins.

