Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete A Brokered Trust bounty

A Brokered Trust is one of the bounty quests available in Ghost of Yotei. This mission is provided to you by Kojiro, the Bounty Broker. Fed up with the broker's capers, someone has finally put a bounty on the broker himself, and to escape without a scratch, he has hatched a plan that involves getting himself captured.
In this mission, Kojiro entrusts you to keep him safe, and with our detailed guide, you will easily complete the bounty. Read below to know more.
How to complete A Brokered Trust bounty in Ghost of Yotei
Here's a step-by-step guide to help you complete A Brokered Trust bounty in Ghost of Yotei:
Getting the bounty
First and foremost, you have to secure the bounty by meeting Kojiro. You can find him near the Oshima Coast, at the Matsumae Residences. Head up to the Bounty board in this location, and interact with him.
Kojiro will explain the dire situation that he is currently trapped in, and he wants to fake his capture, stage an escape, and kill the people who are after him. Once you accept the job, you can start the mission.
Staging an escape and capturing Kojiro
After you start the mission, you will head to the Matsumae Docks. Here, you will find a bounty poster with Kojiro's face. Proceed to take it, and click on the 'Wait for Kojiro' option.
Once done, some time will pass, and Kojiro will attempt to flee the area. A group of enemies will prevent him from doing so. You have to take them down, and "capture" Kojiro to make the scene look as believable as possible.
After doing so, head to the bounty drop-off point.
The ambush
When you head to the bounty drop-off point, you will be ambushed by a group of bounty hunters in the game. All of them have come for the prize on Kojiro's head. You have to ward them off and eliminate every single one of them.
Rewards
Once done, you will have successfully completed A Brokered Trust bounty in Ghost of Yotei, saving Kojiro from his assailants and securing some great loot. The rewards for completing this bounty include:
- Cold Blood Armor Dye
- 1500 Coins
That's everything that you need to know about A Brokered Trust bounty in Ghost of Yotei.
