How to effectively use Onryo's Howl in Ghost of Yotei

The Onryo's Howl in Ghost of Yotei is a skill that Atsu can unlock as she explores the land of Ezo. This allows you to terrify enemies for a few short seconds by unleashing a shout, which makes it easy to deal with mobs of opponent ronins. You will unlock this during one of the main story missions of Ghost of Yotei, especially during chapter 1 of the game.

Let's take a look at how to unlock Onryo's Howl in Ghost of Yotei and how to use it against your foes.

How to unlock and use Onryo's Howl in Ghost of Yotei

The Onryo's Howl is an ability that Atsu can learn during Chapter 1 of the game. When you use it, Atsu will unleash a loud shout, which in turn will stun enemies by making them afraid of her for a few seconds. This works similarly to the Ghost Stance from Ghost of Tsushima, where you will need to kill enemies to charge it.

Onryo's Howl (Image via Sucker Punch)

How to unlock Onryo's Howl in Ghost of Yotei

Unlocking the Onryo's Howl will require you to complete The Old Inn mission in Ghost of Yotei. At the end of the mission, some of the Saito outlaws will attack you. Here, you will learn the Onryo's Howl that you can use to terrify nearby opponents, and can even cause one of them to flee in fear.

How to use the Onryo's Howl in Ghost of Yotei

You can activate the Onryo's Howl ability by pressing the L3+R3 buttons on your controller. This will make Atsu shout and terrify nearby opponents. Similar to the Ghost Stance, Onryo's Howl can be charged by killing 4 enemies in a row. Taking damage will reset the counter.

Best use for the Onryo's Howl in Ghost of Yotei

The Onryo's Howl is a powerful ability that will allow you to gain an advantage over your opponents easily.

Skill Path (Image via Sucker Punch)

Try to sneak and get four kills first, then use your Onryo's Howl to terrify nearby opponents.

Quickly kill the one on the ground and then run and finish off the enemies who are left standing. You will get a few seconds to act, as it will leave them stunned

The Onryo's Howl works the best against a group of opponents, especially when you are overwhelmed.

You can unleash multiple Onryo's Howl during a big battle. Just make sure not to get hit else your counter will reset.

The Onryo's Howl is a powerful ability and can allow you to gain an upper hand when you get overwhelmed by enemies.

