Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Burning of Castle Ishikari side quest

The Burning of Castle Ishikari side quest in Ghost of Yotei. Completing this mission helps you finish the Unfinished Business: Burning Plains quest and furthermore, grants you access to a brand-new weapon kit in the game. To play this quest, you must first ensure that you've completed the mission The Yari’s Fury.

In this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide to help you complete The Burning of Castle Ishikari side quest. Read below to know more.

How to complete The Burning of Castle Ishikari side quest in Ghost of Yotei

Once you complete The Yari's Fury, you will automatically begin at the required location for The Burning of Castle Ishikari side quest in Ghost of Yotei. We will break down this guide according to the mission's objectives. Without further ado, let's begin.

Locate the Bomb Maker

First and foremost, you have to locate the Bomb Maker and ensure that you recruit her for this mission. Head to her location at the Otaru Hills and make sure that she joins hands with you.

Liberating Points of Interest

The Burning of Castle Ishikari side quest in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch Productions)

After completing the first segment of the mission, you will now have to engage in combat and liberate three different outposts in the game.

Masked Man's Quarry

First and foremost, locate the Masked Man's Quarry in the game. Once done, head into the outpost and try your best to take out all the foes without triggering an alarm. Once you've eliminated all the enemies, you will successfully liberate this area.

Nishin Fishery and Broken Horn Garrison

After you've liberated Masked Man's Quarry, follow suit with the other two POIs, namely, the Nishin Fishery and the Broken Horn Garrison. These areas are extremely jam-packed with enemies.

Stealth is your best friend. Try your best to assassinate as many antagonists as you can before you free the prisoners in these camps.

Defeat the Oni

Defeating the Oni (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch Productions)

Part of the main quest, as well as an objective for the Castle Ishikari side quest in Ghost of Yotei, you have to take down the Oni to progress further. Stay clear of his heavy attacks, and ensure that you can parry and counter him when his attacks get telegraphed. Once you defeat him, you can progress to the next step.

Retaking Castle Ishikari

Meeting the Sensei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch Productions)

After you've defeated the Oni, you have to meet up with Sensei Takahashi and Ina. You'll find them at the Sensei's Dojo. Listen to their plan for retaking control of the castle, and follow along to ensure a successful siege.

Use your Spyglass to locate Sensei Takahashia and wait for him to launch the flare. As soon as the signal goes up, go on the offensive.

Defeat all Oni Raiders

Sieging the castle and killing all enemies (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch Productions)

Ensure that you eliminate all the Oni Raiders in the Castle, and set the entire place on fire. Once you've successfully sieged the entire place, the entire combat sequence comes to an end.

This whole episode is followed by your entire team celebrating throughout the night. Follow the sake jars to complete The Burning of Castle Ishikari side quest in Ghost of Yotei

That's everything that you need to know about finishing the The Burning of Castle Ishikari side quest in Ghost of Yotei.

