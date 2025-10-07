Ghost of Yotei walkthrough: How to complete The Road to Ishikari Plain quest (The Oni)

The Road to Ishikari Plain is the first segment of Atsu's journey to execute The Oni in Ghost of Yotei. This mission can be accessed at the Golden Foothills, which starts with The Yotei Six quest. You must kill several Oni Raiders and track down specific characters during this quest to continue your pursuit of The Oni.

Here is a detailed walkthrough on how to complete The Road to Ishikari Plain quest in Ghost of Yotei.

The Road to Ishikari Plain quest (The Oni) in Ghost of Yotei: Walkthrough

Go to the Golden Foothills

The samurai camp's location at the Golden Foothills (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

To start the The Road to Ishikari Plain quest in Ghost of Yotei, you must travel to the north of the Golden Foothills first. Then, follow the Guiding Wind to enter a samurai camp.

Talk to the beggar and give him coins (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Next, talk to the beggar (who is sitting with a dog) and give him 10 coins. So, when the guards at the gate refuse to let you in, he will offer to help. Speak with the beggar again to obtain a travel permit.

As you show the permit to the guards, The Road to Ishikari Plain quest will begin.

Travel with Lord Kitamori

Kill the Oni Raiders (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

The subsequent cutscene ends with Oni Raiders ambushing the area. Defeat them with the help of Lord Kitamori. Then, hop onto your horse and follow Kitamori. After a bit, you will arrive at an area with several dead horses.

Investigate the dead horse (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Get down and examine one of the horses to find clues about the situation.

Check the footprints (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

From there, continue on the road with footprints on the ground. Just ahead, select the Examine prompt and follow the prints going uphill.

Climb up and follow the mountain trail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

At the end of the path, climb up using the ledges and continue forward on the mountain trail. Go to the edge to start a cutscene.

Eliminate the Oni Raiders

Kill the enemies at the Oni Raider camp (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Slide down the mountain slope and defeat all of the Oni Raiders with Lord Kitamori. Make sure to take out the archers first. Then, you can break the enemy shields with the Kusarigama's heavy attack to make the fight easier.

When the fight is over and Lord Kitamori says the victims need to be buried, select any of these prompts:

You're not to blame.

I can help.

You can choose any, as the overall story progression will still be the same.

Build a fire to cook food

Take this road (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Next, take the muddy road between the two trees with Oni masks. At the intersection, go left to find an Oni Raider camp.

Get the fish for cooking (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Following that, find and obtain the fish basket there. You can also find several items to loot in that location.

Build a fire to cook (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Afterward, go near the campfire and select Build Fire to cook the fish you obtained earlier.

Look for the horses

Get on your horse and follow Jubei (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

After waking up from sleep, exit the campsite to find Jubei. Follow him, and during the conversation, you can select any of the prompts. When you find the horses, continue following Jubei for a while to reach the objective location.

Eliminate the Oni Raider Ambusher

The battle with the Oni Raider Ambusher (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

As the cutscene ends, you are immediately up against the Oni Raider Ambusher in a battle. This battle is a bit tricky, as getting hit by the opponent's slash strike can cause a burn effect on Atsu. So, it's important to dodge and parry the Ambusher's attacks.

Whenever he closes the distance, make sure to block or parry his attacks with blue glints. Also, whenever the enemy's weapon animation highlights yellow glints, immediately do the charged attack to avoid the grab technique.

After the Oni Raider Ambusher's bar is at 5 percent, he pulls out his Katana. Utilize your Katana as well to end the battle efficiently.

Reach the Matsumae camp (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Next, defeat the remaining Oni Raider alongside Jubei. Then, follow him to the large gate and open it. Keep following Jubei to the Matsumae Encampment. You can then choose any of the dialogue options to continue, as it won't affect the outcome.

Cut through the bamboo

Complete the bamboo cutting challenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Following that, go to the nearby training area and speak with one of the Matsumae samurai calling for you. Choose any of the dialogue options and select the prompt Cut Bamboo to continue.

Here are the required keys you must press to complete the challenge:

Square → Square → L1

Square → Square → L1 → L1 → Circle

→ Square → Square → L1 → L1 → Circle → Circle → X

Next, follow your Guiding Wind and talk to Jubei and choose any dialogue prompt to progress.

Leave the Matsumae camp

Exit the Matsumae camp (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

Hop onto your horse near the gate and choose Leave.

Track several locations of Ishikari Plain (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sucker Punch)

After that, go close to the edge and use your Spyglass to survey these locations of Ishikari Plain:

Ishikari market

Ishikari castle

An island where a Yari master is hiding. You can access The Way of the Yari quest there for the Yari spear.

With this, The Road to Ishikari Plain quest in Ghost of Yotei comes to an end. You can then travel to the Ishikari market to access the A Mad Pursuit quest to continue the hunt for The Oni.

