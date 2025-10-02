All Ghost of Yotei voice actors: Cast list

As you start playing Ghost of Yotei, you will quickly be impressed by the voice acting of its main character, Atsu, as she recalls the painful memories of her past and vows revenge against Yotei Six. As the story unfolds, you will meet friendly faces like Atsu's brother while also encountering powerful antagonists such as Lord Saito and his sons, the Spider and the Dragon.
Like other triple-A titles, Ghost of Yotei shines through its cast of talented voice actors. From the pain and vengeance in Atsu's voice to the sinister authority of Lord Saito, the performances bring every character to life. In this article, you will find the list of both English and Japanese voice actors for the characters in Ghost of Yotei.
Note: Apart from voice actors, this article also includes some major spoilers.
List of characters and their voice actors in Ghost of Yotei
1) Atsu - Erika Ishii and Fairouz Ai
Starting the list off with the main character of Ghost of Yotei, Atsu is one of the survivors of the Night of the Burning Tree. She is now a ghost, Onryō, hunting Yotei Six.
In Ghost of Yotei, Atsu's English VA is Erika Ishii, a voice actor with an incredible history of voicing over 50 different characters. Some of her recent roles include Ben-Hwa in Date Everything!, Lin Xiao Fei in MindsEye, and Nocturna in Rift of the NecroDancer.
As for Atsu's Japanese VA, Fairouz Ai is the talent behind the voice. Her past roles come from a variety of different games and anime, such as Ayre in Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, Panzy in Dragon Ball Daima, and Kikoru Shinomiya in Kaiju No. 8.
2) Lord Saito - Feodor Chin and Miou Tanaka
After the main protagonist, we have the main antagonist: Lord Saito. After the betrayal of Atsu's father, Lord Saito went on to kill Atsu's entire family but ended up leaving unexpected survivors. Throughout the story, players will learn about Lord Saito and hear him speak about defending Ezo from the control of the Shogun, as well as watch his fears come true as Onryō starts killing members of Yotei Six one after another.
Lord Saito's incredible voice acting was delivered by Feodor Chin (English) and Miou Tanaka (Japanese). Some of Feodor Chin's recent roles include Xu Wenwu in Marvel Zombies and Masafumi Narasaki in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. As for Miou Tanaka, his recent roles feature Raymond Law in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii and Juzo Nogizaka in Kaiju No. 8.
3) Jubei - Noshir Dalal and Shogo Nakamura
After many hours into the game, you will meet a general under the Matsumae clan named Lord Kitamori, who you will soon find out is your brother who survived the Night of the Burning Tree. He plays a big role throughout the story until the very end.
Jubei is brought to life by two wonderful voice actors: Noshir Dalal (English) and Shogo Nakamura (Japanese). Noshir Dalal's notable roles include Mysterio in Spider-Man 2 (2023), Rain in Mortal Kombat 1, and Sekiro in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. As for Shogo Nakamura, his roles include Drakka in Horizon: Forbidden West, Tim in Great Pretender, and several characters in Berserk (2016) and Naruto: Shippuden.
4) Oyuki - Jeannie Bolet and Romi Park
Oyuki is one of the helpful characters in Ghost of Yotei, who turns out to be the original Kitsune of Yotei Six. However, she doesn't have any ill intention towards you and, in fact, wants to atone for her inability to save Atsu's mother during the Night of the Burning Tree.
Oyuki's English VA is Jeannie Bolet, and her Japanese VA is Romi Park. Jeannie Bolet has voiced three characters — Professor Bal Howin, Ruth Singer, and Fatimah Lawang — in Hogwarts Legacy, as well as Echo in Overwatch and Overwatch 2. As for Romi Park, she is an amazing voice actor with over 300 roles, including characters like Toshiro Hitsugaya in Bleach, Hange Zoe in Attack on Titan, Temari in Naruto, and many more.
5) The Dragon - David Sakurai and Tomokazu Seki
The Dragon is one of the two sons of Lord Saito and a member of Yotei Six in Ghost of Yotei. The English VA for The Dragon is David Sakurai, who also played Lars Okada in MindsEye, released earlier in 2025. Tomokazu Seki is the Japanese VA of The Dragon and is known for many popular roles such as Sanemi Shinazugawa in Demon Slayer, Gilgamesh in the Fate series, Panda in Jujutsu Kaisen, and more.
6) The Spider - Robert Wu and Tomokazu Sugita
The Spider is the second son of Lord Saito and is among the last few battles before you face Lord Saito and claim your revenge. Robert Wu is the English voice actor, and Tomokazu Sugita is the Japanese voice actor of The Spider in Ghost of Yotei.
Some fans may know Robert Wu as Mr. Washee-Washee from the Family Guy show. On the other hand, Tomokazu Sugita is one of the most popular voice actors, known for playing famous characters such as Gintoki Sakata in Gintama, Gyomei Himejima in Demon Slayer, and Joseph Joestar in JoJo.
7) The Kitsune - Matthew Yang King and Jun Fukuyama
The current Kitsune of Yotei Six is voiced by Matthew Yang King (English) and Jun Fukuyama (Japanese). Matthew Yang King has voiced across many games and anime, with popular names including Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat and Eric Tomizawa in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. As for Jun Fukuyama, he is another famous VA, giving voice to iconic characters like Lelouch in Code Geass, Ren Amamiya in Persona 5, and Hugo Vlad in Zenless Zone Zero.
8) The Oni - Tommy Kang and Atsushi Miyauchi
Around halfway through the story in Ghost of Yotei, you will have a face-to-face battle against The Oni in The Tale of the Oni. This enemy is voiced by Tommy Kang (English) and Atsushi Miyauchi (Japanese).
Tommy Kang is better known as a stand-up comedian and for voicing Soda in Sausage Party: Foodtopia. As for Atsushi Miyauchi, he has voiced multiple characters in the Lupin the 3rd series, Forge in Daemon X Machina: Titanic Scion, and Odin in Shin Megami Tensei V.
9) The Snake - Nelson Lee and Mutsumi Sasaki
The Snake is the first Yotei Six you fight in Ghost of Yotei, whose death spreads Atsu's name as Onryō throughout Ezo. He also appears to be the most mentally twisted of the Yotei Six. He is voiced by Nelson Lee (English) and Mutsumi Sasaki (Japanese).
Nelson Lee is an actor who has voiced Sean and Tiangong in the Secret Level TV series. As for Mutsumi Sasaki, he has voiced Zuo Ci in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Dr. Animo in Ben 10, and Tio Oscar and Tio Felipe in Coco, to mention a few.
10) Kiku - Suzie Yeung and Shion Wakayama
Atsu, who was driven only by the thought of avenging her dead family, later finds her brother alive and is introduced to his daughter. Just like Atsu, Kiku is also quite rebellious, so it’s no surprise that they bond quickly. Kiku is voiced by Suzie Yeung (English) and Shion Wakayama (Japanese).
Suzie Yeung has voiced many popular characters, including Hinako Shimizu in the recently released Silent Hill f, Amane Ubuyashiki in Demon Slayer, Sue Storm in Marvel Rivals, and many more. Shion Wakayama is a talented VA as well and has voiced Tomorrow in Death Stranding 2, Yunli in Honkai Star Rail, Ellen Joe in Zenless Zone Zero, and more.
These are the main characters in the story of Ghost of Yotei. Throughout the game, you will come across many other characters who are voiced by talented voice actors.
