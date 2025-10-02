Ghost of Yotei Lethal Mode explored

The Ghost of Yotei Lethal Mode pushes combat to be as intense as possible, making every fight unforgiving and more challenging than players might be used to. The game features multiple modes, and while all of them feature quite impressive combat mechanics, the Lethal Mode takes it to a different level.

On that note, here's everything you need to know about the Lethal Mode in Ghost of Yotei.

Everything you need to know about Ghost of Yotei Lethal Mode

Ghost of Yotei Lethal Mode is an optional difficulty that you can select while starting a game. Note that it is the most difficult setting and is not recommended for beginners. The Lethal Mode forces the players to master the combat system and leaves minimal chances to make mistakes.

Lethal Mode requires a lot of practice (Image via SK Gaming || Sucker Punch Productions)

In addition to the faster and extremely harsh combat, the enemies will be more aggressive than usual. You need to react faster than usual, and stealth is significantly less forgiving. Overall, players require a lot of patience and understanding of the game to play this mode.

For those who don't know, Ghost of Tsushima also featured a similar mode, which was first introduced in the 1.05 patch. Players who are familiar with Tsushima's Lethal Mode will find similarities in Yotei's version and might get used to it quicker than new players.

The game currently has the following modes at launch: Samurai Camera Mode, Lethal Mode, Photo Mode, Kurosawa Mode, Mike Mode, and Watanabe Mode. All of these modes are available from the beginning.

That's everything you need to know about the Ghost of Yotei Lethal Mode. If you are new to the game or want to enjoy the storyline, this mode is not for you. However, if you are looking for extremely realistic combat and more challenge than usual, the Lethal Mode is the best choice for you.

