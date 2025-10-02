All Mountain Reliquaries in Ghost of Yotei and how to solve them

Ghost of Yotei has five Mountain Reliquaries, each presenting a set of puzzles. These are spread across different areas of the map, primarily in the main regions of Ezo. While solving them is not essentially a part of the main questline, completing all five puzzles rewards you with a Yotei’s Shelter Hat, Yotei’s Mercy Mask, and Yotei’s Blessing Weapon Kit. Successfully solving all Mountain Reliquaries will also unlock the Child of the Mountain trophy.
This article guides you on how to solve all Mountain Reliquaries in Ghost of Yotei.
How to solve all Mountain Reliquaries in Ghost of Yotei
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Before we begin with the puzzles, it’s important to note that they can be completed in any order without any issue. However, solving them incorrectly may make things more complicated. Therefore, be sure to save your game progress in Ghost of Yotei before attempting each puzzle.
1) Reliquary of Courage
- Location: Yotei Grasslands
The puzzle mentions, “A boy was lost and alone, but wolves came from every corner to guide him, their eyes gazing at the true Mount Yotei.”
Solution
To solve the puzzle, you need to rotate all four fox statues so they face Mount Yotei to the west. Here's a simple way to do it:
- Spin the right side statue thrice
- Spin the left side statue twice
- Spin the middle statue thrice
2) Reliquary of Strength
- Location: Ishikari Plain
The puzzle is described as, “The mountain raised the boy as her own. Demons looked away from them in fear. But the wolf watched them both, ready to provide aid.”
Solution
There are three statues with red demon masks that must face away from the shrine, while the single fox statue without a mask must face towards the reliquary. The challenge lies in the fact that rotating one statue also rotates the one beside it. Once you start spinning them, it can turn into a tricky puzzle, almost like a tangled web.
That’s why it’s best to save your gameplay progress beforehand to avoid issues. It’s recommended to not spin the fox statue. Instead, only rotate the three masked statues and make sure they face opposite the reliquary. Here’s how to do it:
- Spin the middle mask statue once
- Spin the left mask statue twice
- Spin back the middle mask statue once
- Spin the front right statue twice
3) Reliquary of Resilience
- Location: Tokachi Range
This Mountain Reliquary instructs, “Within the caverns of Mount Yotei, a lost boy surrendered to a tired sleep. The wolves stood guard. Looking toward the mountain.”
Solution
There will be four fox statues, and you need to make all those face the reliquary pillar in the middle. Since spinning one statue also spins the adjacent one, follow this solution:
- Rotate the front-left statue once.
- Turn the back-left statue twice.
- Spin the front-left statue once again.
- Rotate the front-right statue two times.
- Finally, turn the back-right statue twice.
Read more: Ghost of Yotei pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses
4) Reliquary of Compassion
- Location: Teshio Ridge
The Reliquary of Compassion puzzle reads, “The mountain took pity on the boy with no home. And lit her fire to keep the boy warm. The wolves gathered around, eyes on the mountain’s hearth.”
Solution
First things first, shoot fire arrows at the base of all the statues to melt the snow. If you don’t have enough, you can take more from the nearby stand. It's important to note that you must have upgraded the Hankyu Bow to shoot fire arrows.
Check out: Can you play GoY without playing Ghost of Tsushima?
You can buy and upgrade a bow at Ran the Bowyer, located in Red Crane Inn. Once you've melted the snow, spin the four fox statues to face the pillar. Here’s the solution:
- Rotate the front-left statue once
- Rotate the back left statue twice
- Rotate the front left statue once
- Spin the front right statue twice
- Finally, rotate the back right statue twice
5) Reliquary of Faith
- Location: Oshima Coast
The puzzle is described as “The boy-made-man crafted blessings of his own. So others born under Mount Yotei will look to the true mountain for strength.”
Solution
There are three fox statues that need to face the fourth statue located on a cliff in front of them. When you rotate the middle statue, those on the side will also turn automatically. Conversely, spinning either side statue will also affect the middle one. Here’s a quick way to solve this:
- Spin the middle statue once
- Spin the Right statue once
- Finally, spin the Middle statue twice
That concludes everything you need to know regarding all Mountain Reliquaries and how to solve them in Ghost of Yotei.
Check out the links below for more Ghost of Yotei guides:
- 5 things to know before playing Ghost of Yotei
- Is GoY a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima?
- Is GoY coming to PS Plus?
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.