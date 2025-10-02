All Mountain Reliquaries in Ghost of Yotei and how to solve them

Ghost of Yotei has five Mountain Reliquaries, each presenting a set of puzzles. These are spread across different areas of the map, primarily in the main regions of Ezo. While solving them is not essentially a part of the main questline, completing all five puzzles rewards you with a Yotei’s Shelter Hat, Yotei’s Mercy Mask, and Yotei’s Blessing Weapon Kit. Successfully solving all Mountain Reliquaries will also unlock the Child of the Mountain trophy.

Ad

This article guides you on how to solve all Mountain Reliquaries in Ghost of Yotei.

How to solve all Mountain Reliquaries in Ghost of Yotei

Before we begin with the puzzles, it’s important to note that they can be completed in any order without any issue. However, solving them incorrectly may make things more complicated. Therefore, be sure to save your game progress in Ghost of Yotei before attempting each puzzle.

Ad

Trending

1) Reliquary of Courage

Location: Yotei Grasslands

The puzzle mentions, “A boy was lost and alone, but wolves came from every corner to guide him, their eyes gazing at the true Mount Yotei.”

Solution

To solve the puzzle, you need to rotate all four fox statues so they face Mount Yotei to the west. Here's a simple way to do it:

Spin the right side statue thrice

Spin the left side statue twice

Spin the middle statue thrice

Ad

2) Reliquary of Strength

Location: Ishikari Plain

The puzzle is described as, “The mountain raised the boy as her own. Demons looked away from them in fear. But the wolf watched them both, ready to provide aid.”

Location of Relinquary of Strength (Image via Sucker Punch Productions || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Solution

Ad

There are three statues with red demon masks that must face away from the shrine, while the single fox statue without a mask must face towards the reliquary. The challenge lies in the fact that rotating one statue also rotates the one beside it. Once you start spinning them, it can turn into a tricky puzzle, almost like a tangled web.

Spin the statues to solve the puzzle (Image via Sucker Punch Productions || Sportskeeda Gaming)

That’s why it’s best to save your gameplay progress beforehand to avoid issues. It’s recommended to not spin the fox statue. Instead, only rotate the three masked statues and make sure they face opposite the reliquary. Here’s how to do it:

Ad

Spin the middle mask statue once

Spin the left mask statue twice

Spin back the middle mask statue once

Spin the front right statue twice

3) Reliquary of Resilience

Location: Tokachi Range

This Mountain Reliquary instructs, “Within the caverns of Mount Yotei, a lost boy surrendered to a tired sleep. The wolves stood guard. Looking toward the mountain.”

Reliquary of Resilience is among the Mountain Reliquaries in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch Productions || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Solution

Ad

There will be four fox statues, and you need to make all those face the reliquary pillar in the middle. Since spinning one statue also spins the adjacent one, follow this solution:

Rotate the fox statues to face the reliquary pillar (Image via Sucker Punch Productions || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Rotate the front-left statue once.

Turn the back-left statue twice.

Spin the front-left statue once again.

Rotate the front-right statue two times.

Finally, turn the back-right statue twice.

Ad

Read more: Ghost of Yotei pre-order guide: Editions and bonuses

4) Reliquary of Compassion

Location: Teshio Ridge

The Reliquary of Compassion puzzle reads, “The mountain took pity on the boy with no home. And lit her fire to keep the boy warm. The wolves gathered around, eyes on the mountain’s hearth.”

Shoot fire arrows to melt the snow (Image via Sucker Punch Productions || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Solution

Ad

First things first, shoot fire arrows at the base of all the statues to melt the snow. If you don’t have enough, you can take more from the nearby stand. It's important to note that you must have upgraded the Hankyu Bow to shoot fire arrows.

Reliquary of Compassion is among the Mountain Reliquaries in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch Productions || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Check out: Can you play GoY without playing Ghost of Tsushima?

Ad

You can buy and upgrade a bow at Ran the Bowyer, located in Red Crane Inn. Once you've melted the snow, spin the four fox statues to face the pillar. Here’s the solution:

Rotate the front-left statue once

Rotate the back left statue twice

Rotate the front left statue once

Spin the front right statue twice

Finally, rotate the back right statue twice

5) Reliquary of Faith

Location: Oshima Coast

The puzzle is described as “The boy-made-man crafted blessings of his own. So others born under Mount Yotei will look to the true mountain for strength.”

Ad

Reliquary of Faith, one of the Mountain Reliquaries (Image via Sucker Punch Productions || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Solution

Ad

There are three fox statues that need to face the fourth statue located on a cliff in front of them. When you rotate the middle statue, those on the side will also turn automatically. Conversely, spinning either side statue will also affect the middle one. Here’s a quick way to solve this:

Spin the three fox statues to face the other statue on the cliff to complete the Mountain Reliquaries in Ghost of Yotei (Image via Sucker Punch Productions || Sportskeeda Gaming)

Spin the middle statue once

Spin the Right statue once

Finally, spin the Middle statue twice

Ad

That concludes everything you need to know regarding all Mountain Reliquaries and how to solve them in Ghost of Yotei.

Check out the links below for more Ghost of Yotei guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 1,500,000+ reads in less than two years at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.